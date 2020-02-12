LoCo Food Distribution Adds Koios to Vendor Network

DENVER— Koios Beverage Corp. is pleased to announce it has received approval from LoCo Food Distribution (“LoCo”) to join its network of approximately 150 food and beverage product vendors, with distribution to more than 600 customer locations. LoCo specializes in distributing products grown and/or processed in the state of Colorado, which provides vendors with exposure to a wide range of channels for retail sales. LoCo also provides fulfillment services for its food and beverage vendors, which helps to reduce vendors’ carbon footprint (i.e. by reducing the amount of miles their products travel) in addition to simplifying vendors’ supply chains, allowing them to focus on their core business operations.

Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, LoCo seeks to streamline local sourcing for Colorado-based retail establishments, by providing a simplified approach to stocking products which are local to Colorado. On the supplier side, LoCo provides a simplified distribution solution for growers and producers of food and beverage products, relieving such companies (which are often small or family businesses) from the labour associated with processing orders and making deliveries. LoCo has a vast network of retailer clients, including large chain grocers (e.g. Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods), mid-size food retailer chains (e.g. Lucky’s Market), and several independent and specialty storefronts including single-location grocers, convenience stores, and foodservice outlets such as delis and hospital cafeterias.

For the past eight years, LoCo has operated the LoCo Foods Tradeshow, an annual one-day event which showcases products from LoCo vendors to an audience of chefs, independent grocers, chain grocery buyers, restaurant managers, institutions, and local food advocates from around the Front Range region of Colorado. It’s 2019 event on May 7, 2019, was held in Golden, Colorado, and had more than 70 vendors exhibiting. As the event is exclusive to LoCo vendors, Koios will be eligible to be an exhibitor at the 2020 event; providing the Company an opportunity to gain exposure to this audience of tradeshow attendees.

Further information about LoCo can be found on LoCo’s website at: http://locofooddistribution.com

Koios CEO Chris Miller commented, “What we like most about LoCo’s business model is that they are more than just a distributor; they are also a business partner. Given their impressive network of clients in Colorado’s grocery and foodservice industries, working with LoCo will open up countless new wholesale and retail opportunities for our KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ branded products. With an in-house sales team working to open new doors for vendor partners like us, LoCo’s team effectively becomes an extension of Koios’ team. Now that this relationship is in place, we will be able to keep our in-house focus at Koios to production and servicing our direct relationships with retailer clients without spreading ourselves too thin. We look forward to strengthening our presence in Colorado with the assistance of LoCo, a proud member of Colorado’s food and beverage industry.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,300 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://koiosbeveragecorp.com/.