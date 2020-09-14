MANTRA Labs Launches Clean Ingredient, Science-Driven Chrono-Nutrition System: RISE, GO and REST

MANTRA Labs™, a breakthrough nutrition company based upon the Nobel Prize-winning science of chrono-nutrition has officially launched out of Austin, TX. The company was founded by serial CPG investor Paul Janowitz, who was motivated by his active family’s nutrition crisis and their lack of clean, science-driven, and better-for-you hydration, energy, and sleep supplements. Paul conducted exhaustive research that led to the creation of three functional chrono-nutrition drink powders forming a complete system that aligns with the body’s natural biorhythms. The three breakthrough powders are called, RISE, GO, REST.

The bustling Janowitz family’s health challenges ranged from one parent experiencing insomnia for years that took a toll physically and mentally, the other over-caffeinating in the morning and crashing during the day, and the teenagers drinking harmful “energy” drinks and pre-workout formulas loaded with sugar.

“Now more than ever with our current health crisis, we were determined to break this cycle and replace it with a system that actually provides no sugar, better hydration, clean energy, mental focus, and natural sleep to improve health without compromise,” reported Paul Janowitz, CEO & Founder of MANTRA Labs Nutrition.

“And we wanted to do it with natural super-ingredients, make it easy to use and be able to utilize business as a force for good and give back to the community,” continued Janowitz.

MANTRA Labs conducted exhaustive research that took them around the globe. They discovered, based upon the latest scientific research, that the body requires very specific, dialed-in nutritional support during a 24-hour cycle known as your circadian rhythm, biorhythm, or chrono-nutrition.

In fact, the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash, and Michael W. Young for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm, which has major health implications. It was noted that man’s biological clock helps to regulate sleep patterns, feeding behavior, hormone release, blood pressure, and body temperature. “I decided to use this premise as a way to create a system that worked in harmony with the various phases of our natural biorhythms and our ability to max out the benefits of certain supporting nutrients at different times of the day,” Janowitz added.

The three chrono-nutrition functional drinks powders are full of clinically studied super-ingredients and work as follows: RISE – for sharp mental focus and to power-up, GO – for pre-workout, hydration, recovery or anytime extra energy is needed, and REST – for relaxation, sleep, and recovery at night that strengthens immunity, improves mood and supports optimal health.

The functional drink powders are sugar-free, gluten-free, soy-free, Non-GMO, Vegan, Paleo, and Keto-friendly. Each serving is individually packaged for easy on-the-go use. The RISE, GO, and REST formulas can be ordered individually or all together in the System Bundles. For more information visit www.GoMantraLabs.

About MANTRA Labs Nutrition: Made for Great

MANTRA Labs™ Nutrition is a family business that started in Austin, Texas fueled by the need for better hydration, clean energy, and natural sleep supplements. The company is built on three core principles of total health – movement, rest, and community. They deliver clean, science-driven, chrono-nutrition to support the body and mind for total health, all day, every day. Their social mission is to elevate the conversation on mental health and increase funding and awareness for mental health organizations. They donate 1% of all sales to organizations doing game-changing and life-saving work in the mental health community.

For More Information:

https://gomantralabs.com/