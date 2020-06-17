Marquis Donates Thousands of Organic Caffeine Beverages to COVID-19 Front Line Heroes

LOS ANGELES– In response to the worldwide pandemic, Marquis, a healthy lifestyle brand, has donated over 18,000 cans of their signature blend of organic caffeine beverages to health, public service and community-based organizations nationwide whose members are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight. The businesses were selected based on Marquis’ outreach marketing program that invited their fast-growing sales force and customer base to nominate deserving healthcare and service workers.

“We are really inspired by all those on the front lines literally sacrificing their lives every day to help and protect the rest of us,” said Christopher Lai, CEO, Marquis. “Our core brand value is about empowerment, and so we listened to the voice of our Marquis community to identify where and how we could help the most.”

Marquis shipped pallets of their beverages to more than a dozen companies, schools and organizations blanketing the United States, with the list including: Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Albertsons Companies, Simply Pure Ltd., the Brooklyn Hospital Center, Banner Health, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, CiboDivino Marketplace & Café, Lawrence Police Department, the LAPD, the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Stations, Southaven High School – Special Education Department, WhidbeyHealth Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Health, the Memorial Hermann Health System, and more.

“There’s so many courageous healthcare professionals, service providers and educators who are working tirelessly around-the-clock, so we wanted to make an impact and donate our plant-based caffeine beverages that could refresh and recharge them, without the typical crash or jitters,” said Danny Huang, President, Marquis. “In challenging times like these, we’re reminded how it’s so important we all work together to rise above.”

About Marquis

Marquis is a healthy lifestyle brand on a mission to empower people to be their best, from the inside out. Available in major retail chains nationwide, Marquis is certified USDA Organic and contains zero sugar and zero calories. Their organic caffeine comes from green tea, yerba mate, and green coffee bean extracts, and is certified Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Vegan and affiliated with 1% For The Planet. Marquis is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Visit drinkmarquis.com and connect @drinkmarquis

