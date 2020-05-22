Mocktails Donates 2,600 Alcohol-Free Cocktails to Hospitals

New Jersey — Mocktails recently answered a plea for help from the Virtua Hospital network in New Jersey, near New York’s COVID-19 ground zero. Virtua Hospital has been overwhelmed with patients impacted by the Coronavirus. The hospital decided to host a morale booster event for their 2,500 frontline healthcare workers including nurses, doctors and supporting medical staff. Mocktails stepped up to the plate and donated 2,600 bottles of product with the help of their importer, Vision Wine and Spirits and Western Carriers, who delivered the product.

The hospital themed their faculty event around the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, the Mother of Modern Nursing. With the help of Mocktails and Vision Wine and Spirits, Virtua Hospital was able to create a fun, uplifting and safe event that could never have been achieved with soft drinks.

“We served over 2,000 Mocktails by cycling through our personnel 10 at a time to keep safe,” said Karen Preston, Catering Coordinator and Diet Aide at Virtual Memorial Hospital. “The staff were overjoyed to share something special and have just a moment to celebrate Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday, and all the good we have accomplished in the last two months,” she continued. This special booster event was held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Mocktails is the first premium brand of ready to drink, alcohol-free cocktails. It is a health and wellness lifestyle alternative that lets you enjoy what you are drinking at every occasion. The product is made from the best ingredients available, including real, fruit juices, botanicals, spices, exotic and natural flavors. The drinks are also non-GMO, gluten-free and never contain high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) or preservatives. These easy to serve Mocktails upgrade any drinking occasion, pairs easily with food and aligns with a health-conscious lifestyle.

Vision Wine and Spirits, LLC is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908.

For More Information:

https://visionwineandspirits.com/brands/mocktails/