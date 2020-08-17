Monster Energy Halo Master Chief Limited-Edition Cans Hit the Market Featuring Exclusive Double XP Prizing

CORONA, Calif.– In anticipation of the coveted Halo Infinite game coming out in 2021, Monster Energy has launched limited edition Halo Infinite cans available now in convenience stores nationwide through December 31, 2020. Even though Halo Infinite has been delayed to 2021, consumers will still be able to stock up on Double XP points per can ahead of game launch and unlock access to the Halo Infinite world through Monster Energy’s exclusive Snapchat filter encoded on each can. To unlock XP points, save up receipts and go to Monster-Halo.com to redeem before game time.

Each Monster Energy Halo receipt uploaded will also be entered to win ultimate grand prizes fit for a Master Chief. Ten lucky entrants will win a trip of a lifetime for two to experience the game-like magic of zero gravity in Paris, France with all-inclusive flights and hotel stay plus $1,000 cash. Two hundred winners will also receive the brand-new Xbox Series X console coming out later this year.

“Monster Energy is excited to partner again with Microsoft and the launch of Halo Infinite to pump up our consumers for its anticipated release,” said Monster Beverage Corporation CMO Daniel McHugh. “We are always looking to unlock the best user experiences for Monster Energy’s consumers and believe our partnership with Halo Infinite will amplify that experience for all program participants.”

Escape the pandemic and discover the Halo universe through the Snapchat code featured on Halo Infinite Monster Energy cans. The exclusive Snapchat filter features two lenses that will guide users through the Halo Infinite world: one will provide exclusive monthly augmented reality experiences set in the Halo universe and the selfie side lens will transform users into Master Chief to show off to their friends. Users who scan all 3 Snapchat codes each month will unlock an exclusive in-game weapon.

The special Halo Infinite edition cans will be available in 16 oz. Original Green, Lo-Carb, and Zero Sugar as well as the 24 oz. Original Green and Lo-Carb varieties. Limited edition 4-packs, 10-packs of Original Green and Lo-Carb will also be available for redemption with the mega Original Green 24-pack for ultimate XP earnings. Master Chief reminds consumers to wear their face mask when purchasing Monster Energy Halo Infinite cans from stores.

For more information on Halo Infinite and Monster Energy, visit MonsterEnergy.com/Promotions.

