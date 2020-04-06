More Labs Announces Partnership With Esports Organization Gen.G

LOS ANGELES– Gen.G, the global esports organization connecting the best gamers in the United States and Asia, and More Labs, the science-backed brand behind the hangover cure Morning Recovery, will partner to help Gen.G’s CS:GO team in the areas of player focus and performance.

This marks the first esports partnership for More Labs, putting a spotlight on its new drink, Liquid Focus, a nootropic shot made with clinically proven ingredients to help sharpen the mind, provide steady energy and ease stress. As a healthier alternative to energy drinks, Liquid Focus helps support the natural production of neurotransmitters that are critical for concentration and cognitive performance. More Labs and Gen.G will collaborate on various content and branding moments promoting the Liquid Focus drink across their social channels. The content will feature various players and streamers from the Gen.G network, launching with content creator Gina “MissGinaDarling” Tran, League of Legends streamer Nicki “NickiTaylor” Taylor, Shelby “Luxxbunny” Freeman, and pro CS:GO player Sam “s0m” Oh.

“Player focus and performance is critically important to Gen.G as we continue to compete globally in our quest for more championships,” said Martin Kim, vice president of strategic partnerships, Gen.G. “We’re excited to welcome a new brand into esports and help them communicate the benefits of its Liquid Focus drink to our community.”

“We’re excited to join the world of esports and support Gen.G’s competitive efforts around the globe. We started More Labs with a singular mission: to help people get more out of their lives. After solving hangovers with Morning Recovery, we created Liquid Focus to boost productivity and increase output at work,” saidSisun Lee, co-founder of More Labs. “When we found out that Gen.G players took Liquid Focus before games, we knew this was the perfect opportunity to work together. We’re looking forward to helping gamers lock in and perform at their peak.”

About Gen.G

Established in 2017, Gen.G is the leading esports organization connecting the United States and Asia. Ranked #6 in the inauguralForbes list of the “World’s Most Valuable Esports Companies,” Gen.G is the only major organization that owns and operates top teams in the world’s leading esports markets — China, South Korea and the United States. Its unique portfolio of teams, winners of seven global championships to date, includes the Seoul Dynasty franchise of the Overwatch League; 2014 and 2017 League of Legends world champion team in South Korea; the world’s top all-female Fortnite team, based in Los Angeles; and the NBA 2K League’s historic expansion franchise in Shanghai. More information about Gen.G esports and its teams can be found atthis link.

About More Labs

Founded in 2017, More Labs is a biohacking beverage startup headquartered in Koreatown in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded with an ambitious spirit and simple objective: to provide science-backed solutions to real problems. Each one of their products is designed to optimize your system, so you can maximize every moment and get more out of life. Get in the zone with Liquid Focus, drink smarter with Morning Recovery, get better sleep with Dream Well, and hydrate and boost immunity with Aqua+.