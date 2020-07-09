Neuro Brands Launches neuroIMMUNE and neuroSLEEP Powder Drink Mix Packets

LOS ANGELES– Neuro Brands, LLC, a leader in the healthier lifestyle beverage space, including the high growth categories of refreshing energy, relaxation, sleep, daily and digestive health, has introduced a new line of powdered drink mixes. The new mixes debuting this week are powdered versions of Neuro’s highly popular neruoSLEEP and neuroIMMUNE beverages.

“We are thrilled to launch the powder versions of our neuroSLEEP and neuroIMMUNE drinks,” said Neuro Brands CEO Sanela Diana Jenkins in a statement. “The powders contain all the same great ingredients of the bottled neuroSLEEP and neuroIMMUNE beverages that our customers love, but in a convenient, lightweight packet. All our products are tailored for the needs of a modern lifestyle, and these packets are perfect for those on-the-go moments, and for travelers.”

neuroIMMUNE is a great addition to any health regimen, as it offers a great source of the immune system-supporting Vitamin D. Each ingredient in the neuroIMMUNE powder version plays a role in supporting the immune system. The neuroIMMUNE packets also contain the powerful antioxidants SeleniumandZinc, along with Aloe Vera. The neuroIMMUNE powder drink mix comes in a box of 10 Elderberry flavored packets. Each packet contains 15 calories and 3 grams of sugar.

neuroSLEEP helps promote restful sleep, with the balanced benefits of key ingredients such as 5-HTP, melatonin, and magnesium, which studies show, help the body gently relax and get a better night’s sleep. The neuroSLEEP powder drink mix comes in a box of 10 Mellow Mango flavored packets. Each packet contains 0 calories and 0 grams of sugar.

As with all Neuro beverages, the new powder drink mixes are formulated with the highest quality ingredients and from sustainable sources. The products are vegan, gluten-free, lactose free, and certified OU Kosher. The powder drink mixes join Neuro’s colorful array of drinks with a purpose: SONIC™, to increase attention and boost energy; BLISS™, to reduce stress; SLEEP™, to relax andpromote restful sleep; GASM™, to increase drive and stamina; TRIM™, to improve digestion and control appetite; AQUA™, for premium hydration and the newly released PROBUCHA™, for promoting better digestive function.

Neuro’s powder drink mix packets are available now viaAmazon and at www.drinkneuro.com

About Neuro Brands, LLC:

Neuro Brands creates, manufactures and markets lifestyle beverages with a purpose – to help with sleep, relaxation, energy, digestion and overall health. Each neuro is vegan, gluten-free, certified kosher and carefully crafted with the highest quality products available to help the body and mind get what they need, at 35 calories per serving or less. Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sanela Diana Jenkins, Neuro Brands is based in Los Angeles. Its line of lifestyle drinks includes SONIC™, BLISS™, SLEEP™, GASM™, TRIM™, AQUA™, and PROBUCHA™ which are available at over seventy thousand retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons Safeway, Wegmans, H.E.B., Amazon, CVS, Rite Aid, Quiktrip, Racetrac, and 7-Eleven.