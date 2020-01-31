NOCCO Debuts Miami Flavor at Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival

LOS ANGELES– NOCCO – a leading no carb, branched chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage company – announced the attendance at Wodapalooza CrossFit® Festival to launch its Limited Miami strawberry flavor in the local market. This event marks the new flavor’s debut on the East Coast.

The Miami flavor has already created a buzz on the West Coast. NOCCO is now eager to launch Limited Miami strawberry in the location that inspired the flavor. Wodapalooza offers a great opportunity to expose the Miami can to NOCCO’s core fitness and CrossFit® centric consumers.

Miami has a delicious strawberry taste with 3,000 mg of BCAAs and 180mg of caffeine. Like all NOCCO products, it’s sugar-free, low-calorie and has vitamin B6, B12, biotin and niacin, ideal for consumption during a workout.

In addition to the launch, NOCCO will host an Instagram competition beginning on January 30 to give away two Wodapalooza festival tickets. To enter, please visit NOCCO’s instagram @nocco.usa.

Since entering the US market in 2019, NOCCO has been met with unprecedented success, growing to over 800 accounts nationally and becoming the fastest growing new BCAA beverage brand. NOCCO’s strong ambassador program has elevated its success, with 60 ambassadors signed nationally and thousands signed globally. Haley Adams, Samantha Briggs, Zach George, Thuri Helgadottir, Drew Wayman and Joshua Al Chamaa are some of the NOCCO athletes competing at Wodapalooza in February. To learn more, visit nocco.com or follow NOCCO on Instagram.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products have a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids), green tea extract and vitamins. They are vegan and available with or without caffeine, carbonated and with different levels of BCAA’s. NOCCO is available in five great tasting flavors – Caribbean, Peach, Tropical, Apple and Limited Miami Strawberry.

For More Information

nocco.com/us/