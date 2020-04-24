Office Hours: A Live Call-In Show with Food and Beverage Experts

BevNET and NOSH’s new interactive streaming video series, Office Hours, will take place on Tuesdays at 3pm ET. The one-hour live call-in show aims to help food and beverage professionals connect with industry experts for helpful guidance and strategic insights during a time of uncertainty.

Jeff Klineman, BevNET’s Editor-in-Chief, will open up his virtual office, alongside experts who span the industry. The live experience will dive into a new topic each week, with the schedule listed below. Brands are invited to submit questions ahead of time and call-in via Zoom during the show, joining the live stream and the discussion to get the answers they need.

April 28: Cash Flow and Emergency Capital Preservation

Rob Leichman, Founder, The Lyric Group

Jeremy Triefenbach, Co-Founder, Stage 1 Financial

May 5: Category Reviews and Resets, New Directions for Retail, and Buyer Expectations

John Maggiore, Maggiore Sales & Marketing

May 12: Strategy, Pivots, and Planning during the Pandemic

Alan Murray, Independent Board Member, Investor

Brad Barnhorn, Independent Board Member, Investor

May 19: Changing Investor Screening Priorities, New Capital Raise Realities, and Pitching During COVID

Wayne Wu, Managing Director, VMG Partners

Robert Brown, Managing Director, Encore Consumer Partners

May 26: Common Challenges from the AF Portfolio, Hard Choices for Brands and Investors, How Businesses Should Evolve

Jordan Gaspar, Managing Partner, AF Ventures

June 2: M&A Market, Brands that Last — and the Changes They’ve Just Made, and What to Show Investors

Brandon Ng, Investment Banker, Houlihan Lokey

Submit your questions for our inaugural show on Tuesday, April 28th at 3pm ET which will discuss cash flow and emergency capital preservation.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the new live video series. Please send inquiries to sales@bevnet.com

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers retailers, distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.