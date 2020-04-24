Office Hours: A Live Call-In Show with Food and Beverage Experts

BevNET and NOSH’s new interactive streaming video series, Office Hours, will take place on Tuesdays at 3pm ET. The one-hour live call-in show aims to help food and beverage professionals connect with industry experts for helpful guidance and strategic insights during a time of uncertainty.
Jeff Klineman, BevNET’s Editor-in-Chief, will open up his virtual office, alongside experts who span the industry. The live experience will dive into a new topic each week, with the schedule listed below. Brands are invited to submit questions ahead of time and call-in via Zoom during the show, joining the live stream and the discussion to get the answers they need.
April 28: Cash Flow and Emergency Capital Preservation
- Rob Leichman, Founder, The Lyric Group
- Jeremy Triefenbach, Co-Founder, Stage 1 Financial
May 5: Category Reviews and Resets, New Directions for Retail, and Buyer Expectations
- John Maggiore, Maggiore Sales & Marketing
May 12: Strategy, Pivots, and Planning during the Pandemic
- Alan Murray, Independent Board Member, Investor
- Brad Barnhorn, Independent Board Member, Investor
May 19: Changing Investor Screening Priorities, New Capital Raise Realities, and Pitching During COVID
- Wayne Wu, Managing Director, VMG Partners
- Robert Brown, Managing Director, Encore Consumer Partners
May 26: Common Challenges from the AF Portfolio, Hard Choices for Brands and Investors, How Businesses Should Evolve
- Jordan Gaspar, Managing Partner, AF Ventures
June 2: M&A Market, Brands that Last — and the Changes They’ve Just Made, and What to Show Investors
- Brandon Ng, Investment Banker, Houlihan Lokey
Submit your questions for our inaugural show on Tuesday, April 28th at 3pm ET which will discuss cash flow and emergency capital preservation.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the new live video series. Please send inquiries to sales@bevnet.com
About Office Hours
Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.
About BevNET
BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers retailers, distributors.
About NOSH
NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.