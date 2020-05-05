Office Hours: Category Reviews and Resets, New Directions for Retail, and Buyer Expectations Ft. John Maggiore and Betsy Gillette

This week’s edition of Office Hours explores COVID-19-related disruptions to the review and reset process for categories and products, and the steps brands can consider when reaching out to retail buyers.

Jeff Klineman, BevNET’s editor-in-chief, takes viewers to the virtual offices of John Maggiore, the founder of Maggiore Sales & Marketing, and Betsy Gillette, the co-founder & CEO of Synergy Sales Consulting Group.

Maggiore has been in the grocery business for over 25 years and founded Maggiore’s Sales & Marketing in 2003. A consultant and broker to natural and specialty brands, Maggiore’s primary focus is on grocery, dairy and frozen categories. Prior to launching his consulting business, Maggiore was the category manager of natural food for Stop & Shop Supermarkets.

Gillette is a 20-year industry veteran having experience in both conventional and natural retail. She has held positions on the manufacturing side with WhiteWave Foods, in distribution with UNFI, and was the SVP of sales at Ignite Sales Management. Gillette formed Synergy Sales Consulting Group with two business partners to help emerging and mid-sized natural and organic brands refine their go-to market strategy across channels, gain distribution at retail, develop promotional and trade strategies and manage their distributor and broker relationships.

Next week’s show on Tuesday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET will discuss strategy, pivots, and planning during the pandemic with Alan Murray and Brad Barnhorn. Submit your questions ahead of time for a chance to join the live show. Office Hours will continue to run weekly on Tuesdays. View the schedule to see what topics are planned for the coming weeks.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this live video series. Please send inquiries to sales@bevnet.com

About Office Hours

Office Hours brings industry thought leaders in Food and Beverage into conversation with the community to offer advice, answers, and discussion that can help brands and their associates overcome the challenges of both the present days and those to come.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading media property dedicated to the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Founded in 1996, BevNET provides comprehensive, cross-channel, up-to-the-minute information about the beverage industry and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages. BevNET attracts brands, suppliers, ingredients providers, service providers retailers, distributors.

About NOSH

NOSH is the leading source for informed, comprehensive coverage and context for the growing community of businesses with Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged food. As the food-focused extension of BevNET.com, NOSH offers products in a variety of media that reaches engaged brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers.