Oh Hi CBD Seltzer Lands in Southern California

LOS ANGELES— The Oh Hi Beverages CBD seltzer line is now available in Southern California.

Oh Hi’s line of CBD seltzers, which includes Pomegranate, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Ginger Basil Limeade flavors, are now stocked on shelves at Los Angeles grocers and gas stations. These seltzers contain 15mg of fast-acting flavorless CBD isolate and only up to 25 calories per serving. They are available in canned 12-ounce 4-packs.

“Like our home state of Colorado, California is a state leading in cannabis educated consumers, with a lot of interest in CBD,” says John Lynch, Oh Hi’s Director of Operations. “We’re very excited to consciously expand our footprint.”

Oh Hi Beverages CBD seltzers are currently distributed in Southwest Colorado through the Ska Brewing distribution network, and on Colorado’s Front Range through Two Six Craft Distributors. They are also available for purchase online. Oh Hi’s THC line is only available at dispensaries in Colorado via LeafLink.

For more information about Oh Hi Beverages and its growing distribution footprint, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com. Contact sales@ohhibev.com with distribution inquiries.

About Oh Hi Beverages

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/oh-hi-california