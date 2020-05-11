Olipop Introduces Cherry Vanilla Flavor

OAKLAND, Calif.– OLIPOP digestive tonic, the award-winning soda brand celebrated for its delicious range of refreshing drinks, introduces its fifth flavor, OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla, this May, perfectly timed to the beginning of cherry season at grocery stores nationally.

Introducing Cherry Vanilla

OLIPOP knows that tart and sweet are at the heart of our favorite dessert-like flavor combinations, and that is what the beverage brand offers with Cherry Vanilla. OLIPOP co-founder Ben Goodwin, who personally formulates all of the brand’s flavors, sought to bring together the diverse acidic taste notes of cherries with the sweet, round flavor of vanilla. The result is a modern take on this classic flavor.

The new flavor will debut in-store at Sprouts Farmers Market in June. Starting the first week of May, OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla will be sold exclusively through the brand’s website and shipped directly to OLIPOP subscribers across the country. All OLIPOP digestive tonics are sold in a 12 fl. oz. aluminum can with a suggested retail price of $2.49/unit in stores and $35.99 for a 12-unit box via e-commerce. Online promotions may also apply.

“I wanted our newest flavor to taste like a cherry pie,” says Goodwin, who regularly seeks inspiration from some of America’s favorite food indulgences. His creation for the brand’s Strawberry Vanilla flavor was inspired by his childhood fondness for strawberry creamsavers. OLIPOP’s Cherry Vanilla formula uses tart cherry varieties, which contain anti-oxidants and other compounds known to support a healthy inflammation response and are in keeping with the OLIPOP brand’s mission to support wellness, and digestive wellness in particular.

“I was born in August and I always wanted a fresh cherry pie on my birthday, but cherries were just out of season,” says Ben Goodwin, “so that childhood memory influenced this flavor.”

Despite the ‘sweet inspiration’ for the new flavor, the taste of OLIPOP Cherry Vanilla is neither too sweet nor too rich. “We want all our drinks to put a smile on your face when you glug them down,” says Goodwin, “we want them to feel familiar but taste better than you remember that flavor ever tasting before.”

New Distribution

OLIPOP continues is successful expansion at retail nationally, including the addition of four new regions of Whole Foods Market. Starting in August, OLIPOP will be available at Whole Foods in the Northeast, North Atlantic, Pacific Northwest and Southwest. Also in August, OLIPOP will be newly available at all 159 locations of The Fresh Market.

About OLIPOP

OLIPOP’s drinks support digestive health with a proprietary formulation called OLISMART, a blend of functional ingredients including Jerusalem artichoke, chicory root, kudzu root, slippery elm bark, nopal cactus, and calendula flower, none of which you’ll find in a traditional, sugary soda drink. All OLIPOP beverages are certified non-GMO, have no added sugars, are gluten-free, vegan and paleo-diet compliant.

OLIPOP is available at Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Erewhon, Safeway, QFC, Bristol Farms, Jensen’s Finest Foods and hundreds of other natural and independent grocers across the US. For more information visit drinkolipop.com.