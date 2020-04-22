Open Water Becomes First Climate Neutral Certified Bottled Water Company

CHICAGO– Open Water is very proud to announce it is the first bottled water company to successfully become Climate Neutral Certified, a rigorous three-step certification program that verifies a company has achieved net-zero carbon emissions.

For Open Water, the decision to join this movement was a simple one. “We started this business to protect our oceans from the millions of plastic water bottles used every minute, but climate change is also dramatically affecting our marine ecosystems,” explains Jess Page, Chief Brand Officer. “Human activities have increased greenhouse gas emissions causing the oceans to become warmer, more acidic, and less oxygen-rich. Many coastal regions have seen an increase in toxic bacteria and a decline in fish populations, threatening seafood supplies for hundreds of millions of people. We know the production and shipping of our products adds to these emissions, so we wanted to do more to reduce our environmental impact and address the company’s carbon footprint as a whole.”

Open Water’s mission is to be the most sustainable bottled water company on the planet. By packaging its electrolyte-enriched water in infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles and cans and by using aluminum caps instead of plastic ones, Open Water’s products offer the best end-of-life prospects out of any packaged-water alternatives available on the market.

To become carbon neutral, Open Water first calculated its 2019 carbon footprint from manufacturing and production through finished product delivery. All Climate Neutral Certified companies also commit to a reduction action plan to cut future greenhouse gas emissions. This year Open Water is specifically focused on its shipping footprint, finding ways to reduce its cross-country transportation emissions. Last, to offset its entire footprint, Open Water purchased verified carbon credits; it has invested in two forest conservation projects and another that collects and destroys methane gas emissions.

Soon customers will find the Climate Neutral Certified label on all Open Water products, demonstrating it is a brand taking immediate and long-term actions to halt climate change. “Businesses have to be part of the solution.” Page says. “Consumers can help drive change by purchasing products from companies committed to help combat the world’s climate problem.”

