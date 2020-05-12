Orgain’s Grants For Greater Good Program Announces Six Finalists For $150k In Health & Wellness Grants

IRVINE, Calif.— Orgain, creator of the first ready-to-drink organic protein shake and innovator of high-quality and convenient clean nutrition products, announced the six finalists that are in the running to receive a total of $150,000 provided by Orgain’s Grants for Greater Good program. The following small businesses and startup brands stood out because they embody Orgain’s mission to inspire healthy, vibrant lives through their products or services: Aduri Connected Meditation System, Bissy Natural Energy Drinks, Charity Miles Health Tracker & Fundraiser App, Hakuna Brands Plant-Based Ice Creams, IncludeHealth Inclusive Training Equipment, and Pulp Pantry Upcycled Wholesome Snacks.

Orgain’s Grants for Greater Good program launched in February with the objective to uplift and support well-intentioned start-up companies dedicated to driving positive change in our world through the power of preventative health & wellness. Hundreds of entrepreneurs from across the country applied for a chance at a total of $150,000 to accelerate their business missions.

“We set out with a mission to champion startups who embody true leadership and innovation in the pursuit of the greater good by encouraging people to be proactive about living clean, healthy, vibrant lives,” said Orgain founder and CEO, Dr. Andrew Abraham. “With each and every applicant, we have been overwhelmed and encouraged by the amount of good we see on the horizon.”

Starting today through May 25th, the public is invited to go online and vote for the startups they feel will uphold the mission of encouraging healthy and vibrant lives within the brand’s culture and throughout the growing health and wellness industry. On June 1st, three winners will be announced and granted $50k each to help their businesses and those they serve grow and thrive.

The finalists include:

Aduri is a connected meditation system (cushion + content + community) that guides the meditation experience, helping aspiring meditators tap into the long-term benefits of a consistent practice. The Aduri Cushion gently vibrates, guiding breathing and focus, and enables group-based sessions that build accountability and community. The Aduri Cushion is designed to make well-being a foundational part of the modern human experience by helping users achieve a long-term practice and bringing mindfulness home.

Bissy is accelerating economic development for farmers in Nigeria through the sale of natural energy drinks made with raw kolanut fruit. The caffeine in kolanut gives a sustained boost to the brain, while the theobromine opens the lungs making it possible to breathe easy and focus hard. Made from 100% plant-based ingredients, Bissy contains 160mg of caffeine, only 25 calories and just 6 grams of carbs from natural dark brown sugar.

Charity Miles is an app that turns a neighborhood jog, weekend hike or even walking the dog into a fundraiser for good! Users simply select the charity to support and get moving. The app tracks movement and turns miles into money for the selected charity. With Charity Miles, users are not only supporting a worthy cause, but building their own personal health and vibrancy with each additional mile.

Hakuna Brands helps people live healthy, vibrant lives through their tasty plant-based ice creams made with real ingredients, and no refined sugar. Not only delicious, but also nutritionally dense and good-for-you treats. Hakuna’s mission is to celebrate life with no worries. Indulgent flavors and textures come from real ingredients like dates for sweetness, and avoid oils, cheap fillers, artificial ingredients, refined sugars, or sugar substitutes.

IncludeHealth lowers the barriers of health and wellness, ensuring equal access for all ages & abilities. They provide an inclusive functional trainer, IncludeStrength, that enables people with functional limitations and impairments the means to perform hundreds of exercises while standing, seated, or in a wheelchair. Equipment pairs with HIPAA compliant cloud software, IncludeCloud, to provide real-time guidance, practitioner oversight, and reporting to help all users achieve their health & wellness goals.

Pulp Pantry transforms upcycled ingredients — the overlooked, nutritional byproducts of fruit and vegetable processing — into a wholesome, better for people and better for the planet pantry staple. Pulp Chips provide nearly a full day’s serving of gut-healthy fiber from upcycled ingredients like organic kale, celery and okara. Their motto? Waste Less, Thrive More — because Pulp Pantry believes that a thriving humanity depends on a thriving, healthy planet.

Public voting will take place at Orgain.com/grants-for-greater-good now through May 25th. For more information on Orgain and brand initiatives, please visit Orgain.com.

About Orgain

From the very beginning, Orgain set out to craft superior, clean nutrition that’s accessible for all. Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it’s made to fuel yours. Orgain’s primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham’s fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.