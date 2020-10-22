OXIGEN Announces Golfer Michelle Wie West as Investor and Partner

Los Angeles, CA and Vancouver, BC — OXIGEN Water continues its mission of helping people Recover + Rise, partnering with superstar athlete who knows the mission firsthand: U.S. Women’s Open champion and new mom, Michelle Wie West. Michelle will be an investor, partner, and global face of OXIGEN, joining Stephen Curry.

Michelle made global headlines as the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship at age 10. She continued to shatter records and turned pro at age 15, going on to win five LPGA titles, including the U.S. Women’s Open in 2014. Throughout her career, Michelle battled through wrist and hand injuries, embodying the OXIGEN ethos of Recover + Rise.

More recently, Michelle has been an on-camera analyst for Golf Channel and CBS, and she’s been named the ‘Most Stylish Woman in Golf.’ She’s also powered through another physical challenge: the birth of her daughter, Makenna.

With oxygen playing an important role in faster recovery, Michelle has felt the benefits of OXIGEN in her daily routine. “As a professional athlete, being in tune with your body is an essential part of success. Now as a new mom, I feel more dialed into my health and wellness than ever before. I’m excited to help share the stories of moms and women everywhere with OXIGEN.”

Fellow OXIGEN owner Stephen Curry said, “It’s very exciting to welcome Michelle to the OXIGEN family. We both know how important it is to recover, so we can rise to the next challenge. I’m also excited to learn more about her stinger 3-wood shot!”

With parents today very much at the front lines – at home, at work, and everywhere in between – OXIGEN is proud to stand with two parents who celebrate the value of family and are helping their communities Recover + Rise.

About OXIGEN

OXIGEN is pH balanced water with electrolytes and boosted with oxygen – all to help you recover + rise. And unlike most bottled waters that are “recyclable,” OXIGEN is made from 100% recycled plastic – healthy for body and planet. For more information, please visit drinkoxigen.com or follow along on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.