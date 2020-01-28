OXIGEN Beverages Inc. Announces Big Geyser Inc. as Distributor

PLAYA VISTA, Calif.– Today, Playa Vista-based OXIGEN Beverages Inc. announces a strategic partnership with Big Geyser Inc., one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages in the country. This strategic partnership with Big Geyser will bring the OXIGEN product lineup to five boroughs of New York and four surrounding counties, creating greater accessibility for a crucial East Coast market.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such an established distributor who has represented a portfolio of the largest beverage companies to date,” OXIGEN Chief Sales Officer Jeff Seavey said. “A larger presence in the New York market is a natural next step for our brand, and we couldn’t be more excited to lay the foundation with Big Geyser.”

Distribution with Big Geyser will result in increased availability of OXIGEN products in new retailers throughout the five boroughs and surrounding counties.

Big Geyser Inc. Chief Operating Officer Jerry Reda noted “We’re always looking for innovative beverage companies to add to our portfolio. As the world’s first and only scientifically-proven oxygen-enhanced water, OXIGEN products are unlike the offerings of any of our previous partners, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this truly functional beverage to our network of retailers.”

OXIGEN Beverages Inc. makes the world’s first and only scientifically-proven, all-natural, oxygen-enhanced waters and shots. Sold in both 1L and 20 oz bottles, OXIGEN water contains 100x the oxygen content of regular water, proven to improve post-exercise recovery via lactic acid removal twice as fast as regular water. OXIGEN shots contain 500x the oxygen content of regular water and the bioavailable oxygen has been proven to enter the bloodstream immediately upon consumption. The benefits of additional oxygen in the bloodstream include increased stamina, improved focus, jet lag recovery, alcohol recovery and altitude recovery.

OXIGEN water bottles are made from 100% post-consumer use recycled plastic (rPET), are BPA free and are completely recyclable. OXIGEN shots are packaged in 100% recyclable plastic. 20 oz OXIGEN waters are available for $1.79, and 1L bottles are available for $2.49. OXIGEN shots retail for $2.79 per shot.

To further support expanded distribution in the New York area, OXIGEN will also be running a strategic creative campaign intended to educate and inspire on the benefits of oxygenated water and shots. Reinforced by the importance of recovery and highlighting the daily functionality of OXIGEN water and shots, the campaign will be executed via digital and various out of home media around NYC, kicking off in full force on February 3. The campaign also marks the beginning of OXIGEN’s partnership with Los Angeles-based agency The Many, who was recently selected as creative and media agency of record to support the ongoing development and execution of the campaign.

OXIGEN products are sold online via Amazon and in over 20,000 other local and national retailer locations nationwide.

About OXIGEN® Beverages Inc.

OXIGEN® Beverages Inc. makes oxygen-enhanced water and shots and is the world’s first and only scientifically-proven, oxygen-enhanced functional beverage, using a proprietary O4 molecule to promote faster recovery. OXIGEN water contains 100x the oxygen content of regular water, while concentrated OXIGEN shots contain 500x the oxygen content of regular water. OXIGEN water bottles are made from 100% post-consumer use recycled plastic (rPET), are BPA free and are completely recyclable. OXIGEN shots are packaged in 100% recyclable plastic. OXIGEN is the Official Functional Water & Recovery Tool Partner of FC Bayern Munich, one of the world’s most successful soccer teams. For more information, please visit drinkoxigen.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.