Pea-Protein Milk Brand Sproud Announces Distribution Gain

RED BANK, N.J.— Sproud, a disruptive, pea protein-based newcomer to the alternative dairy category, has officially announced that it has launched distribution with the reputable healthy grocer, Sprouts Farmers Market. The announcement comes shortly after Sproud officially made its debut in North America by selling to consumers through Amazon.

Sprouts Farmers Market, which has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades, will be the first North American retailer to carry Sproud on shelves. The plant-based milk alternative will be carried in all of Sprouts’ 350 locations throughout 23 U.S. states.

Sproud comes in four varieties in 1 liter (33.8 oz) packs – Original, Unsweetened, Chocolate, and Barista, a professional formula developed for and by baristas. All four of these sustainably crafted milk alternatives will be available in Sprouts’ shelf-stable milk category.

“As a healthier and sustainable beverage brand, we are thrilled that one of our first U.S. retailers is one whose values and consumers align closely with ours,” said Maria Tegman, Global Brand Director of Sproud. “From coast to coast, those seeking a healthier lifestyle will now be able to purchase tasty pea-protein milk for themselves from a retailer they already know and trust. Our brand launch on Amazon was very successful and we have seen a tremendous response from U.S. consumers who are interested in Sproud and are confident that Sprout’s shoppers will feel the same way.”

Developed in Sweden, Sproud is already the go-to vegan milk alternative with consumers and baristas across Europe. Sproud is on a mission to bring together consumers who are looking for a healthy dairy alternative and care about the planet, by creating a product that focuses on both taste and sustainability.

The pea-protein milk comes in a stylish, eco-friendly packaging that stands out from its competitors and contains no dairy, soy, nuts, or gluten and is also non-GMO. Sproud’s taste and consistency mimics traditional dairy, making it perfect to blend in coffees, teas, oatmeals, acai bowls, and more. All of Sproud’s products have five times the protein of almond milk and three times the protein of oat milk per serving.

Sproud is sustainable and at the forefront of carbon footprint reduction. It is made from the remarkable pea which uses less water than traditional dairy or almonds and has an impressive 365-day shelf life. The plant-friendly product does not need to be refrigerated during its journey from production to store shelves, reducing the typical refrigerated product’s carbon footprint by a third and significantly reducing unnecessary waste.

Sproud will continue to roll out to additional retailers nationwide and is expected to make its first Canadian retailer announcement later this month.

About Sproud

Sproud is a plant-based nutrition brand that brings consumers healthy dairy alternatives that are sustainable. The vegan brand uses the power of pea protein sourced in Europe to provide consumers high-quality and nutritious dairy alternatives that are non-GMO and allergen-free. Sproud is committed to using environmentally-friendly production and packaging practices. Learn more about Sproud by following them on Instagram and Facebook at @besproud or by visiting www.besproud.com.

For More Information

besproud.com/