People Cold Brew Announces Launch

WALTHAM, Ma.– People Cold Brew announced their all-natural, ready-to-drink Cold Brew product that is taking a new spin on the recent growth of craft coffee. People is made with just 2 ingredients: coffee grinds and filtered water, and is offering individuals a healthy, ready-to-drink option. Packaged in fully recyclable cans, People matches a specialty coffee shop experience with the convenience of the grab-and-go beverage industry.

“As a local college student, I know the effect good coffee can have during late night study sessions, and I’m excited to finally turn my lifelong passion into a start-up.” says Ailani, Founder at People Cold Brew. “We’ve been getting some exciting traction on social media and cannot wait to bring it to your favorite grocery chains soon.”

Features and benefits of People Cold Brew include:

All-natural Cold Brew made with just 2 ingredients.

Ethically sourced coffee beans from Central & South America

Fully recyclable packaging

People Cold Brew will soon be available at local grocery stores. For more information on People, visit peoplecoldbrew.com

About People Cold Brew

People is more than just the hottest new Cold Brew to hit the market; it is the culmination of over 40 years of international business acumen from the founder’s family, including decades of generational experience within the Asian food & beverage industry. After growing up around dark roast beans, Arabian coffee pots, and the sweet smell of dates his whole life, Ailani decided to take his love for coffee and put it in a can. Having already won Bentley University’s inaugural Shark Tank Pitch Competition and being asked to speak at TedX events, Ailani has set his sights on the New England market and is currently working with distributors to put this product on the shelves of your favorite stores.