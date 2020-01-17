Pepsi Zero Sugar Unveils New Can Design

PURCHASE, N.Y.— Pepsi Zero Sugar was one of the fastest growing soda brands in the U.S. in 2019 and it is primed for an even bigger year in 2020 with a new look and new attitude. Rolling out now, the newly-designed can with a matte black finish and a distinctive black tab houses the same refreshing, crisp taste of Pepsi that people love, without the sugar. To celebrate this, during Super Bowl LIV, Pepsi will give everyone in America free Pepsi Zero Sugar if the game ends in zero.

“At Pepsi, we are always looking for new ways to meet the evolving preferences of our consumers, and we know that people increasingly are looking for sugar-free options,” said Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing, Pepsi. “We’ve learned that once people discover the great taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar, they can’t get enough of it and keep going back for more. So we are going “all in” on Pepsi Zero Sugar this year and have created a bold, unapologetic new look to match its great taste, with a new matte black can and a black tab that will stand out anywhere.”

HERE ARE A NUMBER OF WAYS PEPSI IS BETTING ON ZERO in 2020:

“America Wins Zero” at Super Bowl LIV: Every fan in the U.S. will be eligible to be reimbursed the cost of a free Pepsi Zero Sugar (up to $2.50 for purchases between 2/2 and 2/4) if either team in Super Bowl LIV finishes the game with a score that ends in zero. Of the 53 previous Super Bowl games, 25% finished with at least one team having a score end in zero, but while a record six straight years of games ended in zero between 1986 and 1991, the last two occurrences happened only in 2007 and most recently, 2016. See Pepsi.com on January 22 for more details.

Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL “Rookie of the Year:” This year marks the 17th year Pepsi is awarding the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year winner and the trophy is getting a bold makeover. This year’s winner will receive a custom matte black Pepsi Zero Sugar trophy as the highest fan-voted honor for NFL Rookies. Fans can vote for one of five finalists here.

Pepsi Zero Sugar on JetBlue: Starting February 1, the new Pepsi Zero Sugar matte black cans will be available on all JetBlue flights for an extra cool, refreshing experience in the air.

Pepsi Zero Sugar at Regal: Pepsi Zero Sugar will be poured at all of Regal 546 theatres with the roll out beginning this spring. Regal is one of the largest theatre circuits in the U.S. and one of Pepsi’s newest foodservice partners.

Pepsi Zero Sugar Throughout Miami: Pepsi Zero Sugar will be hosting an epic Friday night party in Miami (more details to follow), and is blanketing the Super Bowl LIV host city with the new Pepsi Zero Sugar matte black can – popping up on billboards, boats, across public transportation and more.

To stay updated on the latest news around Pepsi Zero Sugar and even more of the brand’s Super Bowl LIV plans, fans can follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@Pepsi).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit pepsico.com.