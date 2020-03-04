Perfect Hydration Launches Three New Sizes

LOS ANGELES— Perfect Hydration, ultra-purified alkaline water with electrolytes, has announced the launch of three new sizes to its product lineup – the 1.5-liter, one-liter six-pack, and one-gallon bottle. The brand has introduced new sizes and product labels to meet increased consumer demand for clean-tasting alkaline water. According to Nielson/IRI, Alkaline Water was the fastest growing segment of non-carbonated water in 2019.

“Perfect Hydration continues to rapidly gain market share and consumer interest, and our new sizes are a reflection of recent growth,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer of Stratus Group Duo, LLC. “Consumers are drinking more water than ever, but they are increasingly interested in functional products. They get both from our brand, and will now have increased accessibility and more options to choose from. With competitive price points, we’re also committed to staying at the intersection of function and value.”

Perfect Hydration’s current sizes, the one-liter and 20-ounce bottles, have expanded to 15,000 stores nationwide, an indication of their rapid growth in multiple markets and retailers’ willingness to embrace new sizes. Incremental large format and small format chains in the West, Southwest, South, Southeast, and Northeast will begin to welcome the 1.5-liter, one-liter six-pack, and one-gallon package to their sets in Q2 2020. In addition, an undisclosed national drug partner will expand pH to national scale beginning in April.

Each new size will introduce a revamped product label with a sleek design, modern coloring and updated text to reflect the product’s hydrating qualities, all incorporated into the familiar bottle shape.

Perfect Hydration’s brand partners – including professional football players Julian Edelman and Kyler Murray and professional skateboarders David Loy and Dan Mancina – will promote the new offerings and continue to spread awareness of Perfect Hydration’s mission to bring better hydration to the masses.

Perfect Hydration delivers 9.5+ pH alkaline water, purified to its cleanest form by a 9-stage filtration process, and enhanced with electrolyte minerals which helps direct nutrients to the areas of the body where it’s needed most. For more information, visit perfect-hydration.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Perfect Hydration

