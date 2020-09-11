Positive Beverage Continues Expansion Through DSD Partner Webb & Gerritsen

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.– Positive Beverage solidifies its national retail presence within Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois through an exclusive DSD agreement with Webb & Gerritsen.

“Despite the recent challenges within our industry, we are confident in our decision to stay the course and start building a DSD network; Webb and Gerritsen offer massive coverage within chains like Woodman’s Markets, Roundy’s, Mariano’s, Lunds and Byerly’s,” says Vice-President of Sales, Keith Milliard.

Adding a personal layer to the DSD roll-out, Founder, Zach Muchnick comments, “We are dually excited to announce that our first retail distributor to carry our Prickly Pear Lemonade benefiting BCRF will align with Webb & Gerritsen for an October launch – which happens to be National Breast Cancer Awareness Month!”

Citing a greater need for positivity than ever, the brand has a full fourth quarter of additional shelf space to announce and even a line diversification which will thrust the brand toward new consumers while the engaging existing on a national stage! It shows dedication from our ownership group to hold strong behind the Positive Beverage name to bring surprise and delight to consumers everywhere!

About Positive Beverage

In a world of trends, Positive Beverage understands that great flavor, quality ingredients and honest brand values never go out of style. With a mission to bring health to sparkling hydration, Positive Beverage created the first simply beneficial® beverage to deliver 110% of all added vitamins, hydrating Potassium electrolytes and strength-building Calcium in a zero calorie, thirst quenching experience great for all ages.

With a vision to create the world’s most compelling company capable of changing attitudes, lives and ultimately the world through healthy hydration, Positive Beverage became the first beverage company to execute a multi-year partnership through its October 365™ philanthropic division which made an initial $20,000 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation while also pledging $0.05 per can sold of the new Prickly Pear Lemonade year round.

For more information please visit www.PositiveBeverage.com

Sales & Distribution Opportunities: Sales@PositiveBeverage.com