Ready Protein Water Expands Distribution To Walmart and H-E-B Stores

Pittsburgh, PA. — Ready Nutrition, one of the fastest growing sports nutrition companies in America, continues to rapidly expand its national distribution network with the announcement of product launches of its Ready Protein Water in select regional Walmart stores and the H-E-B grocery chain.

Ready Protein Water is packaged in exclusive, single-flavor 4-packs of 16.9 oz. bottles featuring three popular flavors—Orange Mango, Black Cherry and Cotton Candy Grape– available in Walmart locations in 20 states; while H-E-B features single bottles of Orange Mango, Black Cherry and Lemon Ice flavors in over 100 of its stores. Walmart is the largest retailer in the world while H-E-B is the top regional grocery chain in Texas.

Ready Protein Water features 15g of protein, 0g of sugar and 5 unique electrolytes. With no sugar alcohols or artificial ingredients, it gets its color from fruit and vegetable juice instead of artificial dyes and contains no sucralose. Its clean ingredients and nutritional profile provide a functional hydration drink consumers are looking for today. In addition, customer feedback on the Ready Protein Water flavor profiles has been outstanding.

“This says a lot about the quality and overall experience of our Ready Water when highly regarded retailers like Walmart and H-E-B decide to bring us on board. We’re happy to welcome both to the Ready Family,” said Company Founder and President Pat Cavanaugh. “The protein water category continues to expand, driven by consumer demand for all-natural, no sugar, high protein options. We continue to get high marks for our taste and flavor profiles. Once the buyers sample and get to experience our flavors, we consistently hear how much better our product tastes.”

About Ready Nutrition

Ready Nutrition was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Hall of Fame member, Pat Cavanaugh. Ready is a fast-growing sports nutrition company that specializes in supporting athletes achieving their goals with all-natural sports nutrition products. The company’s products include their best in-class protein waters, sports drinks, protein and snack bars, protein powders and plant based functional snacks. Its products are currently available in over 8,000 retail outlets across North America. Over 200 college and university athletic programs provide their student-athletes with Ready products and the brand is the Official Sports Nutrition Brand of four NCAA Division 1 Conferences. Two-time, pro football Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, is an investor and owner in the company. Ready has also been chosen as the Official Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), the largest athletic organization in the United States with over 700,000 athletes that compete in 41 sports.

For More Information:

