ReadyRefresh Strengthens Presence in Southern California with Acquisition

STAMFORD, Conn. — Nestlé Waters North America Inc. (NWNA) announced today that it is strengthening its ReadyRefresh presence in Southern California with the acquisition of certain assets from Palomar Mountain Premium Spring Water in Escondido, California. The acquisition will expand ReadyRefresh’s reach within San Diego County, Orange County, Riverside County and Los Angeles County.

As NWNA’s direct-to-consumer beverage delivery service, ReadyRefresh provides convenient access to leading still and sparkling water brands, coffee and tea products, and water dispenser and filtration services. Earlier this year, ReadyRefresh became a CarbonNeutral company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol. The acquisition will expand the number of households ReadyRefresh will serve in Southern California and will enable the company to reach more customers with its broad portfolio of products. The transaction closed on October 16, 2020.

“This transaction is part of ReadyRefresh’s focus on aligning its current operations to meet its future needs and positioning the company for long-term success,” said Henrik Jelert, Executive Vice President, ReadyRefresh. “We look forward to welcoming Palomar Mountain Premium Spring Water employees into the ReadyRefresh family and serving our new customers.”

Following a transition period, customers will be able to purchase Arrowhead Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water and Nestlé Pure Life still, sparkling, and flavored waters in a variety of sizes, along with coffee and tea products, and water dispenser and filtration services. Customers will also be able to purchase beverages in bottles made with recycled plastic. The Nestlé Pure Life 700-mL bottles are made with 100% recycled plastic and all individual-sized bottles – from 8oz to 1.5L – of Arrowhead Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water and Nestlé Pure Life Purified Water produced in California are made with 50% recycled plastic.

This acquisition follows an acquisition ReadyRefresh announced last month, which enables ReadyRefresh to serve more customers in the Greater Sacramento Area.

About ReadyRefresh

ReadyRefresh® Beverage Delivery Service provides convenient access to a variety of leading bottled water brands such as Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®,Perrier®and S.Pellegrino® as well as tasty flavored waters and sparkling fruit beverages. The ReadyRefresh mission is simple: make it easier for consumers to live a healthier lifestyle. With an easy-to-shop website, expanded delivery hours, flexible delivery frequency options, and a broad portfolio of beverage products just a click away, ReadyRefresh makes it easier than ever to keep refreshment on hand. ReadyRefresh is owned and operated by Nestlé Waters North America.

To learn more about ReadyRefresh and to place your first order visit www.ReadyRefresh.com.