REBBL Launches 100% Recycled and Recyclable Bottles

EMERYVILLE, Calif.— REBBL becomes one of the first in the industry to launch a transition to 100% Recycled & Recyclable plastic bottles. The plant-based beverage brand’s new Green Packaging Initiative applies to all of its 12 oz drinks. As a mission-driven company, REBBL is committed to creating a positive environmental impact through sustainable business practices: from the ethically sourced ingredients in each bottle to their nonprofit partnership to this new Green Packaging Initiative utilizing 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Working with a team of environmental and packaging design experts to bring to market sustainable packaging, REBBL’s new Green Packaging Initiative converts used plastic bottles into new plastic bottles, which in turn conserves resources, reduces landfill, and capitalizes on the energy already invested in making existing plastic products.

“The result is a bottle made entirely of post-consumer recycled plastic; ours is among the first in the industry made of completely recycled material,” said Michele Kessler, Chief Executive Officer for REBBL. “With this new packaging, REBBL is making it easier for consumers to choose both sustainable and high-quality products.

“By switching 20 million REBBL bottles annually to 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, greenhouse gas emissions have the potential to be reduced by 922 tons of carbon dioxide. That’s roughly the equivalent environmental benefit that 1,086 acres of US forests provide in one year,” said Kessler.

Today’s shoppers have the power to play a substantial role in shifting the environmental landscape. Through responsible purchasing decisions, consumers can help create a market for post-consumer recycled plastic. REBBL also ships all of their online orders in boxes, liners, and ice packs that are fully biodegradable or curb-side recyclable.

The brand was founded on the principle of, and continues to be, a Business Doing Social Good.

About REBBL

REBBL crafts truly delicious, indulgent beverages made from real, organic ingredients—Roots, Extracts, Berries, Botanicals, and Love. With each satisfying sip of REBBL, you know you’re doing the right thing because all the ingredients are ethically-sourced, supporting the communities that grow them, and ensuring we all do our part to help in a bigger way. REBBL beverages are always organic, dairy free, gluten free, soy free, no artificial anything, and come in recycled & recyclable 12 oz plastic bottles.

A core part of REBBL’s mission is to create positive social impact through its sustainability initiatives. REBBL is a Certified B Corp that ranks in the top 10% of all B-Corps for impact on local communities, suppliers, customers and corporate governance. Additionally, REBBL donates a percentage of every sale to their human rights nonprofit partner, Not For Sale, and has donated over $1 million to date. REBBL with a Cause.