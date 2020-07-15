Reed’s Launches Flying Cauldron’s Butterscotch Beer On Amazon

NORWALK, Conn.– Flying Cauldron™, a non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda from Reed’s® Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), proudly announces the magical brew’s launch on Amazon. It is now easier than ever for to enjoy this out-of-this-world, butterscotch beer with a magical delivery straight to consumer’s doorsteps.

Flying Cauldron™ leaves drinkers spellbound with an enchanting flavor experience that combines butterscotch with creamy vanilla. Perfectly served in an ice-cold mug, straight from the bottle or with a scoop of ice cream, the bewitching beverage is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.

“Consumers are looking for simple ways to spark happiness these days. From theme parties to marathon movie nights and anytime in between, Flying Cauldron™ ‘brews’ joy,” shared Lindsay Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Reed’s® Inc. “Fans of the brew have asked for Flying Cauldron™ doorstep delivery and, now with Amazon, it is easier than ever to taste the magic of our buttery, vanilla cream soda!”

For the magic-obsessed nationwide, Flying Cauldron™ will be giving away five cases of their butterscotch beer, along with sweet treats from Toasted Mallow, for one lucky winner. Until July 31st, wizards and witches can grab their wands, press their dress robes and enter the sweepstakes through Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win.

Flying Cauldron™ is available directly on Amazon for $24.99/12-Pack. The brand is offering 10% discount through July 31st with the code: 10FLYING.For more information about Flying Cauldron™, please visit: https://flyingcauldron.com/. Follow Flying Cauldron™ on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Reed’s, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed’s® is America’s # 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Under Reed’s® Inc., Virgil’s® is America’s best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas, and Flying Cauldron™ is a unique line of non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda. The Reed’s® portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed’s® core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices.