Reed’s Launches Wellness Ginger Shots

NORWALK, Conn.– Ginger and Functional Shot lovers can now enjoy their favorites in a new way. Reed’s Inc., America’s #1 name in ginger, has launched Reed’sWellness Shots. Each variety is packed with fresh organic ginger and shelf stable so you can get your daily dose of powerful ginger every-time, anywhere.

Ginger is a powerful superfood used for centuries for its many functional benefits. With known anti- inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ginger has been used to benefit overall wellness by reducing inflammation, soothing digestive issues and enhancing immune health.

Reed’s® Wellness Shots are available in two great tasting varieties; Daily Ginger and Ginger Energize. Each 2-ounce shot is packed with 3,000mg of organic pressed ginger and doesn’t require refrigeration making it the perfect stock your pantry pick or travel companion (it’s TSA approved!).

Daily Gingeris a caffeine free and shelf stable ginger shot packed with 3,000mg of organic pressed ginger that naturally energizes through ginger’s circulatory boosting properties.

Ginger Energize is the better-for-you caffeinated option that blends 3,000 mg of fresh ginger with 100 mg of natural caffeine from green coffee beans and guarana to help you meet the daily demands and get a clean energy boost.

“Ginger is at the root of everything we do at Reed’s, delivering great-tasting products with natural ginger, and a lot of it.” said Lindsay Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Reeds. “There is a clear consumer need for a healthful and shelf stable functional shot option. Most natural ginger shots require refrigeration or immediate consumption and caffeine boosts are mostly chemical.Shelf stable and naturally gingerFUL, our shots can go from pantry, to purse, to plane…here’s to your health.”

Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots will be available online and at Sprouts retailers, with growing distribution at grocery and convenience stores throughout the United States. Each of the two varieties of Reed’s Wellness Ginger Shots will retail for $2.99 for a single bottle and $35.00 for a 12 pack.

About Reed’s, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed’s is America’s number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil’s is America’s best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed’s Inc. portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed’s core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The Company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil’s line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.