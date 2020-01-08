Regal and Pepsi Announce Partnership

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— FADE IN:

In an epic love story destined for the big screen, Pepsi is joining Regal, one of the largest theatre circuits in the U.S., to take movie viewing to the next level. This spring, Pepsi and Regal will infuse their mutual passion for entertainment into every aspect of the movie-going experience, from inspired concessions to award-worthy pre-and post-show entertainment.

Brought together through their mutual passion for blockbuster entertainment, Regal and Pepsi are partnering to transform the movies with unique beverages and snacks, on-screen entertainment and in-theatre experiences.

This partnership comes on the heels of Pepsi’s new campaign unveil, “That’s What I Like,” inspired by its fans’ love for the product and their confidence to proudly like what they like, without worrying about what others will think. In fact, Pepsi drinkers are two times more likely than non-Pepsi drinkers to clap at the end of a movie.

“Pepsi is a brand that understands the powerful connectivity of entertainment and shares our passion for creating moments of pure enjoyment for our fans,” exclaimed John Curry, Senior Vice President of Food Service, Regal. “The stars aligned to connect us with the diverse PepsiCo cast of products – smash hits for movie fans and another reason why Regal is the best place to watch a movie.”

CUT TO:

REGAL THEATRES NATIONWIDE – CONTINUOUS

Caption: Early 2020

Regal’s 546 theatres with 7,178 screens, will begin serving Pepsi along with other fan-favorite beverages including Pepsi Zero Sugar, MTN DEW, LIFEWTR, bubly sparkling water, Pure Leaf and AMP Game Fuel in early 2020. Fans can devour the latest flicks while pairing popcorn with frozen Pepsi drinks. It’s an exciting sequel to PepsiCo’s premiere at Regal with Frito Lay snacks, which already brings intrigue to Regal theatres nationwide with headliners like Cheetos Popcorn and Doritos Nachos. Pepsi and Regal also will delight fans with exclusive limited-time product offers and entertainment sneak peeks.

“We can’t think of a better way to ring in the new decade than to team up with Regal to create magic at the movies,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “Pepsi has a storied history in cinema, appearing in some of the most iconic moments on the big screen. We’re looking forward to sharing the perfect popcorn-pairing drink, as well as our partnerships across movies, sports, music and gaming, to celebrate a new age of cinema.”

FADE OUT:

Movie buffs can follow @RegalMovies, @Pepsi and @PepsiCo to stay tuned for news around this budding relationship and exciting initiatives coming soon to a theatre near you.

ROLL CREDITS:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit pepsico.com.

About Regal

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,178 screens in 546 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company’s theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being ‘The Best Place to Watch a Movie!’ Additional information is available on Regal’s website: REGmovies.com.