Rowdy Mermaid Hires Director of Foodservice to Oversee National Development

BOULDER, Colo.– Rowdy Mermaid, a beverage company producing crisp and refreshing, function-forward kombucha, has announced the addition of Danielle Eberly to the sales team as Director of Foodservice to support continued national sales growth by securing new placements with regional and national foodservice chains, corporate campuses, parks, airports and other venues.

In this role, Eberly will be responsible for setting and pursuing a national foodservice strategy designed to identify and win brand development opportunities that generate product visibility outside of current channels.

“Danielle is a tremendous addition to the Rowdy team,” said Melissa Hauser, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rowdy Mermaid. “For this pivotal role, we sought someone with demonstrated acumen and a keen strategic vision, to help make Rowdy products easily available when people are away from home. Danielle has a track record for doing just that and we’re ready to accelerate with this new venture in our brand’s biggest year yet.”

Prior to joining Rowdy Mermaid, Eberly served as National Account Manager of Foodservice and Specialty Retail at Clif Bar & Company, where she optimized and managed key customers and broker relations for the portable healthy lifestyle category leader. With more than 15 years of experience in the CPG space, she also served as an On-Premise Portfolio Manager at Miller Brewing Co. (now Molson Coors), where she proactively developed and extended brand-building relationships with multiple product distributors and key retailers.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the team in this new role,” said Eberly, newly-appointed Director of Foodservice for Rowdy Mermaid. “The mission at Rowdy is to get the functional benefits of plant-based medicine in as many hands and venues as possible. We see foodservice as an essential next step in that journey to category dominance.”

Rowdy Mermaid recently announced national availability of its full lineup of functional beverages at Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing natural food retailers in the country. With projected triple-digit sales growth in 2020 and the recent close of its $7 million Series A investment, Rowdy Mermaid will continue to support national retail expansion in addition to e-commerce sales channels.

To keep up with the mermaids or show love for your favorite brew, follow us on Instagram at RowdyMermaidKombucha.

About Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha combs the planet in search of inspired and powerful ingredients, creating flavors centered around the healthful benefits of functional botanicals, roots and mushrooms. Paying homage to kombucha tradition by crafting with creativity and passion, we rely on science to ensure our brews are always verifiably low in sugar and alcohol. Proudly headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, our products are currently available across 45 states and DC, including partners Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, King Soopers, The Fresh Market and Sprouts Farmers Market. For more information on where to buy our kombucha, please visit rowdymermaid.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://www.rowdymermaid.com