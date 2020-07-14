Senior Regional Sales Manager Jeff Baltus Joins The Bitter Housewife Team

Portland, OR – The Bitter Housewife is excited to announce that Jeff Baltus, former PNW Regional Sales Manager for Lagunitas Brewing Company, has joined the team as Senior Regional Sales Manager as of July 1, 2020.

Having spent the last 20 years establishing and growing California-based Lagunitas Brewing’s presence in the craft beer hotbed of the Pacific Northwest, Baltus knows what it takes to gain shelf space in a crowded market and get buyers to take a chance on a new product. He will lead the charge to expand availability and distribution of The Bitter Housewife Bitters & Soda launched late last year.

“As we begin to adjust to the new normal of coronavirus, we’re seeing increased interest in our Bitters & Soda,” states Founder and CMO, Genevieve Brazelton. “The initial gusto for alcohol is waning as everyone realizes this isn’t temporary. Now the focus is shifting to taking care of ourselves and being more health-conscious. But we all still want a great drink.”

“Being a part of the launch of Hop Water (from Lagunitas), I saw how quickly and positively folks responded to craft non-alcoholic options,” says Baltus. “I think the writing is on the wall and I’m excited to be a part of Bitters & Soda growth from the beginning.”

“Seeing it (Lagunitas) rise from its infant and toddler years into a household name, I realized I missed the early scrappy days after its acquisition in 2017. I’m excited to join The Bitter Housewife at this early stage and help them follow the same path,” states Baltus.

