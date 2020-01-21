Shaka Tea Now Non-GMO Verified, Debuts New Labels

HILO, Hawaii– Shaka Tea is now project non-GMO verified and debuted refreshed branding, including new labels at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco taking place January 19-21.

“We’ve always been committed to quality ingredients and offering our customers a clean-label product that supports sustainable agriculture in Hawaii,” shares Bella Hughes, President and co-founder of Shaka Tea. “It’s great to now be able to carry the project non-GMO Verified label on our bottles and use this as an opportunity to showcase what is great about our products in order to better communicate to customers all the health propositions and mindful eating styles Shaka Tea complements: vegan, keto, zero-carb, sugar-free. Our updated bottles now clearly highlight on the front that we are 0 calorie, 0g carb, 0g sugar, 100% plant-based and caffeine-free in brighter, more eye-catching colors,” Hughes adds

The brand refresh was done by McClean Design Inc. and now each of the four SKUs have personalized storytelling on the back that connects each flavor to Shaka Tea’s island roots. Shaka Tea, which grew 300% in 2019 is now available in 3,000 retail locations and will be in booth #6486 at the Winter Fancy Food Show showcasing the new look for the first time.

Shaka Tea

Shaka Tea is an award-winning tea company and the first line of Hawaii-grown, RTD iced teas on the market brewed with mamaki, an ancient, adaptogenic superleaf that’s only found one place in the world: the Hawaiian archipelago. With a commitment to the health of our customers and the health of our aina (land), Shaka Tea is a naturally caffeine-free, project non-GMO verified, 0cal/0g sugar product, supporting sustainable agriculture and economic abundance in Hawaii. Now found in major retailers across the US and on Amazon, to learn more, please visit shakatea.com or follow us on Instagram @drinkshakatea