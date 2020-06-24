Shire City Herbals Unveils New Look for Fire Cider

PITTSFIELD, Mass.– Shire City Herbals, makers of Fire Cider for over 10 years, is introducing a new look for their range of tonics as they enter their second decade as the only independently-owned and family-operated company in the growing apple cider vinegar category. The recipe and the process remain the same.

Shire City Herbals handcrafts Fire Cider—a spicy Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic—with raw, whole, and certified organic superfoods out of their headquarters in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts.

“We’re proud to serve a broad range of intergenerational wellness enthusiasts and to be part of the revival of our hometown of Pittsfield. Our facelift has been in the works for some time now, and we’re excited to unveil this evolution of our brand that represents how we’ve grown up as a company over the past 10 years. We put our brand ethos and our all-organic ingredients front and center, while building a modern canvas for new flavors and products we are creating.” explains Dana St. Pierre who is the co-founder of Shire City Herbals with his wife Amy Heubner.

Shire City Herbals’ Fire Cider retails from $12.99 and up, and is available at grocery chains, natural food stores and gift shops nationwide, as well as on FireCider.com.

About Shire City Herbals

Our mission is to be the spicy ritual that empowers you to take your health and well-being into your own hands. We take joy in supporting your personal wellness journey by providing the highest quality Apple Cider Vinegar tonics with an energizing punch of superfood ingredients you can trust. Our certified organic farm partners agree that sun, unadulterated soil, and clean water create culinary marvels. We use their highest quality whole, raw, lovingly grown ingredients. We use fully recyclable shipping materials, and our packing materials are made from 100% recycled fibers. Our bottles are reusable and recyclable, and the cups we use for in-store promotions are compostable.