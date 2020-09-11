Slingshot Coffee Co. Announces New Innovations and Expanded Distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. – Slingshot Coffee Co., a pioneering premium Cold Coffee company led by Specialty Coffee industry veteran and national award-winning barista, Jenny Bonchak, has announced two new products and expanded distribution at Whole Foods Market, Wegmans and Earth Fare. The growing footprint and addition of two ultra-premium innovations continues to position the brand as a leader in Cold Coffee in the Southeast and beyond.

“Our new Nitro Flash Brew and new Oat Milk Latte with Hemp Cream are a testament to our vision for the Cold Coffee category. These innovations highlight our unique ability to craft signature beverages with flavor second to none, while executing thoughtful, influential innovation with approach ability that resonates with the consumer,” said Jenny Bonchak, Founder and CEO of Slingshot Coffee Co. “We’re thrilled to continue to add value to the shelves of retail partners like Wegmans, Earth Fare and Whole Foods, who believe in our brand, our approach to growing the category, and our beverages.”

The first of Slingshot’s new offerings, Nitro Flash Brew, introduces a hot brew/flash chill method that emphasizes aroma and balanced acidity. The organic,single-origin coffee is then infused with Nitrogen to further accentuate the coffee’s natural sweetness, while highlighting a creamy body and frothy head.

Also part of their forward-looking innovation plan, Slingshot Coffee Co. launched their first plant-based milk sku, Oat Milk Latte with Hemp Cream. The offering,a first-of-its-kind latte in B-I-B format, combines a signature blend of coffees,cold brewed and combined with a house-made blend of sustainability-driven Oat Milk and Hemp Cream. The latter is the only alternative plant-based milk with naturally occurring protein and Omega 3 & 6. The highlight of Hemp Cream also provides a complimentary texture and flavor, while being one of the most sustainable plant milks produced.

“Like so many businesses, our Team has had to adjust rapidly to successfully respond to Covid-19. With these initiatives already part of our strategic pipeline, we embraced our ability to be a thoughtful brand and agile Team to execute with a stand-out packaging refresh and product portfolio whose quality always speaks for itself,”said Bonchak.

To round out an active summer, Slingshot also expanded their partnership with Wegmans with the addition of their popular Coffee Sodas across half of the chain, supporting the presence of Slingshot’s multi-serve Cold Brew Fridge Box already on shelf in select locations. The brand’s full portfolio now serves as an anchor to Earth Fare’s re-opened store sets. In October, Slingshot’s Nitro Flash Brew will be added to the brand’s full portfolio within all stores in Whole Foods South Region, Slingshot’s first key retail partner.

In support of their new innovation and continued growth, Slingshot rolled out a brand refresh that showcases a vibrant, colorful portfolio reflecting their vision to uplift the coffee experience for all humans. The packaging update moves all of Slingshot’s single-serve offerings, including its core Slingshot Cold Brew, entirely into more environmentally-friendly aluminum cans. The brand refresh is currently transitioning at retail and is fully implemented in Slingshot’s online shop.

About Slingshot Coffee Co.

Founded in 2012 in Raleigh, N.C., by national award-winning barista and veteran of the Specialty Coffee industry, Jenny Bonchak, Slingshot Coffee Co. has been a pioneer in the Cold Coffee category. Their premium offerings, including Cold Brew, Nitro Flash Brew, Coffee Sodas, Cascara Teas — and now, Lattes — are crafted in Slingshot’s own facility using sustainably-harvested, Direct Trade, and Organic coffees.

Slingshot Coffee Co.’s beverages can be found in a growing roster of omni-channel partners, including Retail, Food Service, Independent shops and Direct-to-Consumer.

For more information or to shop their full lineup, visit slingshotcoffeecompany.com.