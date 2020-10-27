Sonoma Winemakers Launch Non-Alc H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer

Sonoma, Calif. — G-Zee Brands, an innovative beverage company, has launched H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer 0.0%, the world’s first wine-infused non-alcoholic sparkling water. These naturally delicious, premium beverages promise to define a new category with 0.0% alcohol lifestyle drinks that combine the refreshment of sparkling water and the taste and spirit of premium California wines. H2O is pure water infused with the juice of 100% California varietal winegrapes, premium dealcoholized wine and natural flavor extracts. H2O is the first of its kind.

The H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer 0.0% line has launched with three of eight planned varietals: Pinot Noir, Rosé, and Sauvignon Blanc. H2O will release Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Moscato, and Zinfandel in 2021. Consumers purchase H2O in environmentally friendly, recyclable 16oz (473ml) cans directly at stores, restaurants, wineries, and on Amazon.com. H2O boasts healthful attributes: only 30-60 calories per serving (depending on the varietal); antioxidant vitamins C and B12; plus electrolytes, potassium and calcium—with no detectable sulfites, gluten, artificial flavors, added sugar, or artificial sweeteners. H2O is created with holistic health, well-being and conscious consumption in mind–launching a brand-new wine-infused category featuring 0.0% alcohol.

“At the heart of H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer is our lifelong passion for great wine,” says award-winning Sonoma Winemaker Robert Rex. “My team and I have been making wine for nearly a half-century, focusing on the subtle flavor nuances that make a wine truly great. It is the inclusion of these subtle flavor essences from our favorite winegrape varietals that makes H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer so innovative and exciting.”

“While pouring thousands of taste-tests of our exceptional wines at Whole Foods Market,” Rex explains, “over the years, many customers expressed their desire for a wine-themed non-alcohol refreshment—something truly interesting they could drink anytime, anywhere. H2O is our studied answer. We are thrilled by the positive reviews already pouring in nationwide from social media influencers, wine lovers, and non-drinkers alike.”

Rex continues, “H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer is a healthy alternative — and a great companion — to wine, beer, cocktails or champagne. Treat yourself to a thirst-quenching can of H2O on your commute, at the stadium, on the beach, or enjoy it as a 0.0% alcohol refreshment anywhere or anytime alcohol is not appropriate. For wherever life takes you, bring H2O along. Enjoy hydrating with pure goodness, while savoring our various fine wine based flavors.”

In an almost unprecedented debut for a beverage of any kind, within weeks of launching, H2O has already been cited in two academic journals1. The first, published by the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, proposes a growing consumer interest in and a willingness to purchase a winegrape-based beverage with enhanced nutritional properties like H2O. The second, published in Medicinaby the same authors (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo professor Angelos K. Sikalidis and Anita H. Kelleher, Adeline Maykish, and Aleksandra S. Kristo), states about H2O/H2?: “Thus, consumers are able to receive the advantages of sparkling water with additional possible health benefits without the concerns of ‘diet’ products with artificial ingredients and preservatives.”

The first bottling of H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer immediately sold out. Now, while completing the current grape harvest in the Sonoma Valley, G-Zee Brands is ramping up increased production and deliveries direct to consumers and distributors. For more news and updates about this unique new product, please follow H2?on Twitter,Facebook,and Instagram@BubblesInSonoma and follow the hashtag #SoftSeltzer. Visit us online at www.H2OSeltzer.comor for any other inquiries at www.H2OFeedback.com

