Sovány Beverage Company Launches Organic, Fruit-Forward, Low-Calorie Sparkling Water

LAS VEGAS — Sovány Beverage Company announced today the launch of the first sparkling water to be made with USDA organic fruit. The company’s commitment to the organic lifestyle resulted in a sustainable, carefree, and uncompromisingly flavorful beverage.

Sovány is the brainchild of health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor who first developed the idea for this unique sparkling water at home while trying to create a refreshing and healthy beverage with no added sugar. By focusing on the ethical consciousness that comes with the organic, sustainable food movement, the recipe she developed ended up being everything other brands in the market were lacking.

“When I created Sovány, I wanted to offer an organic brand that was true to its promise with a flavorful taste made from real fruit,” said Sovány CEO & Founder Marcella Fodor. “We chose to be 100% certified organic since it’s what our consumers were looking for. In today’s climate, what we consume is crucial to support our immune systems. By being organic we ensure that our soil is pure. In this way, we can offer future generations the quality of foods that will have the nutrients needed for sustained immunity. Today’s consumers are looking for brands that reflect their values. They want to be able to believe in the products they consume. Sovány delivers on the organic lifestyle heart and soul.”

Sovány sparkling water is available in four flavors: Ingenious Apple, Remarkable Raspberry, Brilliant Orange, and Simply Sparkling. The company sources its organic, non-GMO ingredients from leading supplier Tradin Organics.

Each beverage contains 12% organic fruit juice with no added sugar. By comparison, in Sovány’s competitive set, you’ll find 6% or less (not organic) juice and added sugar. What’s more, each can is 100% recycled and made of BPA-free aluminum — offering a beverage that’s better for you and the planet.

The Sovány launch will include a public relations and marketing program that plans to reinforce today’s consumer demand for organic, sustainable products. The campaign aims to reach a broader audience seeking to integrate better-for-you, sustainable organic products seamlessly into their lifestyle. The campaign will build partnerships to cross-promote with like-minded brands and influencers.

Sovány is currently sold at Albertsons, New Seasons Market, Randall’s, Erewhon, Central Markets, Amazon, and sovany.com.

Sovány is available individually at a suggested retail price of $1.89, in four-packs for $5.75, and 24-packs for $29.00. For more information, please visit https://sovany.com.

About Sovány Beverage Company

Sovány products are vegan, gluten free, low glycemic, free of preservatives, paleo and keto friendly, kosher, gluten free, and no added sugars. Committed to the real taste of its fruit from protected soil, Sovány collaborates with Tradin Organics to source its USDA organic and non-GMO ingredients. Using environmentally friendly BPA-free aluminum cans and 100 percent recycled packaging, Sovány is an elevated sparkling water perfect for any occasion and available in four flavors, including Ingenious Apple, Remarkable Raspberry, Brilliant Orange, and Simply Sparkling. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company.