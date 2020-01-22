Sparkling Ice Announces 2020 Brand Ambassadors, Country Music Group Runaway June

SEATTLE– Sparkling Ice, made by Talking Rain Beverage Company, is excited to announce their 2020 Brand Ambassadors, famed country music group, Runaway June. Hailing from Nashville, TN, the trio is best known for their harmonic and inspirational country music that celebrates self-love and originality.

As Sparkling Ice kicks off a new decade inspiring “Flavor for All” through its bold brand initiatives, its mission is to celebrate inclusivity and individuality through each and every one of its colorful and vibrant flavors. The brand’s inspiring messaging of “Flavor for All” empowers everyone from goal-seekers and joyful individuals, to those connecting with to their true selves. The women behind Runaway June portray this same synergy through their music, creating the ideal collaboration for a partnership with Sparkling Ice.

“We are thrilled to team up with Runaway June to add some new flair to our brand this year,” said Chris Hall, Talking Rain CEO and Maker of Sparkling Ice. “The breakout country trio embodies exactly what Sparkling Ice is all about, sharing the same values and characteristics that celebrate individuality, which you can hear through their encouraging and uplifting lyrics. We couldn’t think of a more synergistic partner for us this year, and we’re excited to kik start a new decade with Runaway June.”

Runaway June will join country music star, Luke Bryan for the second half of his “Proud to Be Right Here Tour” starting August 4th in New York, NY through October 10th in San Bernadino, CA. Additional elements of the partnership include VIP meet and greets, concert tickets, exclusive radio station giveaways, autographed merchandise, on-site product sampling as well as cross promotion on social media and more. These perks will be available to fans alike, with hopes to spread excitement and positivity throughout the community.

“We are super excited about this partnership with Sparkling Ice. It’s such a great fit for us. It’s healthy, fun, and aligns with our life style and brand perfectly. It was a no brainer for us.” Says Naomi Cooke, of Runaway June.

For more information about Sparkling Ice products and flavors, please visit SparklingIce.com.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor from natural sources, vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Sparkling Ice is a division of the Talking Rain Beverage Company with products available in retail locations nationwide.

Sparkling Ice offers seventeen fizzy, fruity flavors including Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Fruit Punch, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grape Raspberry, and Ginger Lime. In 2018, the beverage company introduced its edition of caffeinated sparkling waters, Sparking Ice +Caffeine, which is available in five flavor varieties including Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus and Orange Passionfruit.

Sparkling Ice is committed to building a sustainable future. The brand connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Sparkling Ice is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.For more information, please visit sparklingice.com/buy/.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

An industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company, offering pure refreshment with a hint of flavor that captures the essence of the Pacific Northwest and the rejuvenating powers of the region’s mountain mists.

Talking Rain products offer a wide range of flavors that are great tasting and refreshing, making them perfect for people who desire to make healthier choices. All Talking Rain beverages are made with zero calories, zero sugar, and made from naturally sourced flavors and colors.

Talking Rain is committed to building a sustainable future. The brand connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit talkingrain.com.

About Runaway June

Lauded by Billboard as the “Next Hot Trend in Country Music” and likened to a ‘Dixie Chicks for a new generation,’ Runaway June’s organic three-part harmonies and ringing strings have established them as a top new group with its “inescapable talent” (AXS.com). The BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records act is comprised of the vocal stylings and musicianship of Naomi Cooke (lead vocals, guitar); Hannah Mulholland (vocals; mandolin); and Jennifer Wayne (vocals; guitar). The trio is receiving rave critical notices from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, The Huffington Post, People and dubbed by CMT as “Next Women of Country.” It has also appeared on national TV including the CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Awards and TODAY, and soon to be GMA. Runaway June has been celebrated for its brand of organic and melodic Country music. It is the first all-female trio in over sixteen years to score a top five hit and have scored nods from the industry with nominations at the 2019 CMT Awards and at the 2019 ACM’s for New Vocal Duo or Group of The Year. Their debut album, Blue Roses was released on June 28. For more information, visit: RunawayJune.com.

