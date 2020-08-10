Spritz Tea Unveils Packaging Refresh and Two New Flavors

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Spritz Tea, a central Ohio-based beverage startup founded in 2019, is unveiling a brand new look and releasing two fresh, new flavors this summer. Bright Citrus and Wild Acai join the brand’s line up of shelf-stable, sparkling teas, now available at select retailers throughout Ohio as well as online.

Bright Citrus is a softly sparkling pu’erh black tea with undertones of strawberry and raspberry, while Wild Acai is a delicate, floral white tea with flavor notes of mango and rose. The existing flavors in the brand’s portfolio are being renamed and the flavors have been tweaked just slightly. Previously marketed as Hibiscus and Green, these two flavors will be known as Pink Guava and Golden Peach, respectively. The fifth and final flavor, which is yet to be announced, will be released later this year.

Branding and packaging updates reflect slight changes to the brand’s logo, including a shift from doing business as Spritz Sparkling Tea to simply, Spritz Tea. Additionally, each flavor will now own a color and its tonal variations as a component of the flavor’s personality, and product names have been updated to better support these flavor profiles. Spritz Tea is also launching a brand new website.

The packaging refresh and new naming conventions were motivated by feedback the brand received from judges when participating in BevNet’s New Beverage Showdown in 2019, where the brand won the audience choice award. “The feedback we received from BevNet’s panel of experts at Showdown was invaluable to the evolution of our branding, and Spritz’s shelf presence,” states Kathryn Dougherty, founder and CEO of Spritz Tea. “The new facings really are a standout on shelves.”

Spritz Tea is a startup that develops and markets a line of softly sparkling, boldly flavored tea infusions that have no added sugar, are naturally caffeinated, vegan, and keto-friendly; providing all the health benefits of tea. The product is retailed in Ohio with distribution expanding into surrounding states and available to consumers nationwide via the brand’s website or Amazon.

For more information on Spritz Tea, to find a retailer or to order online, please visit www.spritztea.com.

Retailers interested in carrying Spritz Tea should email wholesale@spritzbev.com.

About Spritz Sparkling Tea

Spritz Tea, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a female-founded start-up that develops and markets a line of softly sparkling, boldly flavored tea infusions in an effort to help customers celebrate everyday victories that amount to extraordinary milestones. In support of this mission, Spritz Tea pledges to donate one percent of net revenue to programs and nonprofits that support women boldly pursuing their dreams. On a mission to use sparkling tea as a platform for female empowerment, Spritz Tea strives to be the hydration women reach for to energize their days, celebrate their victories, accessorize their successes, and inspire their next moves.

For More Information:

http://www.spritztea.com