Steeped Coffee Launches ‘Packs For Good’ Giving Program To Support ‘Feeding America’ to Fight Hunger

In recognition of Giving Tuesday, Steeped Coffee, known for its simple award-winning brewing method that has become the standard for single-serve specialty coffee, is proud to announce the launch of its PACKS FOR GOOD program (steepedcoffee.com/packsforgood). The new ongoing PACKS FOR GOOD initiative helps support a growing list of charities through partner pages on the Steeped Coffee website using a giving code, where Steeped gives back 20% of all sales as a donation to each non-profit to support their mission.

To kickoff PACKS FOR GOOD Steeped Coffee is shining light on the current growing hunger crisis right here in America affecting our communities and neighbors by donating to Feeding America. To show support, use code FEEDINGAMERICA at checkout and Steeped will donate 20% of total sales to Feeding America and its member food banks.

“We know that access to nutritious food is essential for a healthy lifestyle. Yet many people across the country may not know where they will find their next meal and the pandemic further exacerbates this issue,” said Blake Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Feeding America.

As the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief and food rescue organization, Feeding America is a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that provides food assistance to more than 40 million people annually. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding America estimates that more than 50 million people could be food insecure in the United States this year, including 17 million children.

Steeped, Inc., a Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp has a double bottom line of Purpose Beyond Profits. “We are always looking for ways Steeped can serve as a positive force for good,” said Josh Wilbur, CEO and Founder of Steeped Coffee. “PACKS FOR GOOD lets us generously give with 20% to meet the moment now and into the future as a vehicle for other organizations.”

Steeped Coffee is one of the only brewing methods that doesn’t require a machine, grinder, or special equipment to prepare premium coffee. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped Packs only need water to make a fresh cup of barista approved coffee. Each pack contains hand-roasted ground coffee that is nitro sealed for freshness in fully compostable packaging. The company’s proprietary brewing method bypasses any risks of using a communal coffee pot and has quickly been adopted by hundreds of the nation’s top coffee roasting companies and brands.

“There is no doubt we’ll never forget these times, but it’s what we do for others, even the small things, that will be remembered,” says Wilbur. “As a startup in these crazy times, Steeped is looking to do anything within reach to make a difference and encourage others to do the same. We know that every small act will all add up to make a big difference.”

In March, Steeped also launched the “Stay Home, Stay Steeped” campaign to encourage customers to stay home by providing free home delivery on all coffee, cups, kettles, and gear. The offer has been extended indefinitely and aims to help those adjusting to new rituals at home, and routines while working from home.

In April, Steeped, Inc. also launched “You Give, We Give” (steepedcoffee.com/yougivewegive), a campaign to help fuel and lift the spirits of frontline doctors, nurses, firefighters, police, and first responders as they battle the COVID-19 crisis. “You Give, We Give” invited people to gift Steeped Coffee Packs to those on the front lines, with Steeped matching all gifts, pack for pack, and providing free weekly deliveries directly to the hospitals, stations, and clinics where they’re needed most. The program was featured on the Ellen Show as well as by several celebrities and over 70,000 packs have been donated across the country.

Visit steepedcoffee.com/packsforgood to learn more and show your support for those struggling with hunger across America.

About Steeped Coffee

Steeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, high quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped Coffee is the new single-serve coffee standard helping to make quality coffee accessible within Guilt-Free Packaging. The proprietary Steeped Brewing Method delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed.

Steeped Coffee is available on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee and at-home services. Through licensed partnerships, Steeped, Inc. works with over 200 specialty coffee roasters to share its technology and brewing method around the globe. For more information, visit steepedcoffee.com. For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com or visit steepedcoffee.com/business.

Features of Steeped Coffee include:

Hand Roasted Specialty Coffee: no instant powders, just delicious coffee

No Machines Required: unplugged single-serve convenience

Guilt-Free Packaging: made using fully compostable and renewable materials

Nitro-Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans

Full Immersion Filter: renewable plant-based non-GMO compostable filters that regulate ideal water-in and maximum flavor-out

Ultrasonically Sealed: no glues, staples, or wasted materials for max steeping

Precision Ground: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron

Pre-Portioned: optimal SCA recommended water-to-coffee ratios

Barista Approved: continuously tested by multiple independent specialty coffee Q-graders for freshness, quality, and taste

Just + Water: a simple cup

