SUNNYD Brings Back Limited Time Only Watermelon and Lemonade Flavors

STAMFORD, Conn.– This May, SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, will wake up fans’ taste buds with two limited-time only flavors, Watermelon and Lemonade, for the second consecutive summer. The brand is bringing back the fan favorite seasonal flavors back to retail shelves nationwide following their sell-out across much of the U.S. last summer.

Credit the boldly original taste and one-of-a-kind flavors that has fans asking for more. SUNNYD Watermelon is a juicy take on that summertime fruit’s signature sweet taste, with a bold magenta hue that pops off store shelves. This year’s other comeback kid, SUNNYD Lemonade, is like sunshine in a bottle, with a perfectly tart deliciousness that evokes summer Lemonade stand nostalgia.

“Last year’s smash hit performance made it a no-brainer to bring back these made-for summer, 100 percent fun limited-time flavors,” said Jim Gerbo, Chief Marketing Officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company. “SUNNYD fans pride themselves on their bold originality, a feeling that’s captured in our Watermelon, Lemonade and the rest of our family of flavors.”

The Watermelon and Lemonade limited-time only flavors are available in 6.75-oz., single-serve bottles for on-the-go sipping and 64-oz. multi-serve carafes to cool down those long summer days. Like other SUNNYD flavors, Watermelon and Lemonade are packed with 100% Vitamin C and contain only 60 calories per eight-ounce serving. Retailers are invited to place orders now for product that will ship starting in April, at suggested retail prices of $1.99-$4.99.

Fans are invited to follow all the SUNNYD excitement on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company



Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America’s most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG, and DAILY’S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SunnyD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit HarvestHill.com.

For More Information

sunnyd.com/