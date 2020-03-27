Sunwink Adds VP of Sales and Head of Operations

NEW YORK– Sunwink, a sparkling herbal tonic brand that is changing the way people view herbal wellness, is excited to announce the hiring of Sarena Hines as Vice President of Sales and Saveena Kohli as Head of Operations.

The two new members round out an all-women leadership team, which includes co-founders Eliza Timpson and Jordan Schenck. With the recent launch of Sunwink’s 5th flavor—in collaboration with black, health, and LGBTQIA+ sexuality educator Ericka Hart—the team is poised to be a leader in the plant-based wellness movement and expand Sunwink’s tonics nationally.

“I am so excited to be joining this team at such a pivotal point in time where the demand for authenticity and health-forward brands is rising. Sunwink is positioned to be the most influential beverage in the space and I am ecstatic to be a part of this beautiful team ready to pioneer the herbal wellness space,” Hines says. Hines is joining Sunwink with almost a decade of unique multi-categorical sales experience in the CPG industry. After joining Amy’s U.S. sales team and growing their distribution in multiple channels including foodservice, Hines was brought on as the first sales hire at Safe Catch Foods in 2015. There, she launched the brand from ground zero in major distributors and retailers across the nation as their Head of Sales.

“Saveena and Sarena bring a wealth of experience and passion for the plant-based wellness movement to Sunwink. We are thrilled to be growing with such a strong leadership team,” says Eliza Timpson, CEO and Co-founder of Sunwink.

Kohli served as a leader of operations for several up-and-coming businesses in Silicon Valley like NatureBox and Stella and Dot prior to joining Sunwink. With 10 years of operations and supply chain experience, Kohli excels at scaling complex omni-channel businesses across CPG retail, DTC and B2B. “To be joining a company that focuses so exclusively on health and herbalism for me is truly a treat, as I have an innate passion and interest in Ayurvedic principles. I am excited to be joining Sunwink at such a pivotal moment and look forward to the great strides that she is soon to make in the wellness environment.”

About Sunwink

Made from the world’s cleanest herbs, Sunwink is on a mission to nourish and re-energize the human connection between ourselves and the planet through flavors that are not only good for your body (health, mind, and mood) but also the planet. Detox Ginger, Immunity Berry, Turmeric Cleanse and Lemon-Rose Uplift, and Hibiscus Mint Unwind are the current flavors sold in select stores and online at drinksunwink.com. To learn more and join the mission to incorporate herbs into your daily life follow drinksunwink.