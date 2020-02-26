Sunwink Debuts Updated Packaging and New Flavor

NEW YORK— Sunwink, the female founded sparkling herbal tonic brand on a mission to nourish and re-energize the human connection between ourselves and plants is launching their 5th flavor, Hibiscus Mint Unwind, as well as brand new packaging and design featured across all existing product in addition to the new debut flavor.

Hibiscus Mint Unwind, inspired by and in collaboration with black, health, and LGBTQIA+ sexuality educator, Ericka Hart – is made with adaptogenic superherbs, mint and ashwagandha to nourish your focus and repair your body from stress and fatigue. Using flavor and function from herbs with no artificial flavors, fresh lemon juice to preserve and maple syrup to sweeten, Sunwink’s Hibiscus Mint Unwind is a new kind of health drink.

Designed by Lisa Hedge of Ensemble Studio, the new packaging will feature new labeling and colorways on the same signature blue bottles. Sunwink’s updated color palette is magnetic, alive and inviting, with a spectrum of hues that all revolve around the signature Sunwink blue.

“Working on Sunwink’s brand, the goal was to more closely align the visual identity with the brand ethos and personality. We sharpened up the wordmark, devised a playful brand mark, developed new color stories that would enliven print and packaging materials, and spiced up the typographic palette to allow for a range of styles and expressions. By considering all of these elements together, we aimed to craft a visual language that would resonate with the vibrancy of Sunwink’s unique point of view in the beverage world,” said Lisal Hedge.

Co-founded by Jordan Schenck – former Head of Marketing at Impossible Foods – and Eliza Timpson – who ideated Sunwink in her Harvard dorm room, Sunwink provides an accessible way for people to experience the functional power of plants. From morning wake-ups, to afternoon boosts, to evening parties with or without booze; each Sunwink contains 1,000 mg of herbs or 4 times the amount found in grocery bought herbal teas.

“We focused on creating the brand with a powerful female team. We believe the future of food is dependent upon the voice and creative point of view of women. We will not only change the beverage industry but we will change how CPG approaches creativity by giving space to diverse and female forward teams,” said Sunwink co-founder, Jordan Schenck.

Sunwink assembled an entirely female team of powerhouse creatives to ideate and execute the updated packaging and design, who all deeply believe in the power of plants and the mission of Sunwink.

The rebrand was art directed by New York based creative Rachel Moranis. “We wanted the Sunwink brand to be bursting with actual sunshine, saturating fresh colors and sophisticated graphic design.” she said.

Each Sunwink flavor is inspired by real people who uphold similar values and mission as the Sunwink brand. Each flavor muse picks an organization for 2% of all sales of that flavor to be donated to. 2% of all sales from new flavor, Hibiscus Mint Unwind will go to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an organization founded by Elle Hearns that works to protect the human rights of black transgender women.

Detox Ginger – Muse, Sinem – Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Immunity Berry – Muse, Ching Ching – Cure Alzheimer’s Fund

Lemon Rose Uplift – Muse, Co-Founder Eliza Timpson – Amazon Frontlines

Turmeric Cleanse – Muse, Bhavani (Co-Founder Eliza Timpson’s mother-in-law) – Sakhi for South Asian Women

NEW! Hibiscus Mint Unwind – Muse, Ericka Hart – Marsha P. Johnson Institute

Crafted and validated with clinical herbalists to assure true potency, Hibiscus Mint Unwind will be available on February 26th, 2020 in stores across the nation and online at drinksunwink.com, and will later launch in Whole Foods and select stores across New York City for $3.99 per bottle or $48 for a 12-pack.