Tattersall Distilling Releases Bottled Salty Dog

MINNEAPOLIS– Tattersall Distilling announced the launch of its bottled Salty Dog, just in time for summer. On shelves now, Tattersall’s newest product distills real grapefruit peel, ginger and juniper with Tattersall vodka, before blending in fresh grapefruit juice and salt for a refreshingly bright and tart spirit.

The Salty Dog is a famous cocktail dating back to the 1950s that traditionally consists of vodka and grapefruit juice served over the rocks with a salted rim,” says Dan Oskey, founder and chief operator of Tattersall Distilling. “We serve a more complex version in our cocktail room that our customers love. Now we’ll have the chance to share it with even more people across the country and we can’t wait to see how they mix it up.”

Doubling down on grapefruit by both distilling it and blending in real juice, Salty Dog packs a big citrus punch at 35% ABV or 70 proof. The result is a bold summer sipper that’s designed for easy entertaining. Salty Dog is best served with sparkling water on the rocks or flavored soda in a one-to-one ratio. Those seeking a more adventurous cocktail are encouraged to experiment by shaking it up with and other base spirits and mixers.

Salty Dog will be sold for $29.99 in 750ml bottles. It can be purchased at select retailers found at this link. This is Tattersall Distilling’s third ready-to-drink cocktail, joining Bootlegger and Old Fashioned at bars, restaurants, and on liquor store shelves across the country.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded just four years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall is proudly a member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota grown ingredients. Recently, Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information visit tattersalldistilling.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @tattersalldistilling.