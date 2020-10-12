The Alkaline Water Company Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Frank Lazaran to its Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of retail industry veteran Frank Lazaran to its board of directors, effective October 8, 2020. Mr. Lazaran will serve on the Company’s audit and compensation committees. Simultaneous to Mr. Lazaran’s appointment, the Company announces that Bruce Leitch has decided to step down from the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Leitch is leaving the board to focus on other business endeavors.

“On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Frank Lazaran as a full-time member of The Alkaline Water Company’s Board of Directors,” commented Aaron Keay, Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Alkaline Water Company. “Frank is a seasoned industry veteran with experience and knowledge that will be instrumental as we scale our growing lifestyle brands to existing and new trade channels. Also, we want to thank Bruce for his outstanding leadership and guidance since 2016. His various contributions have helped to drive growth and innovation for our core brand, Alkaline88®, and our emerging portfolio of A88 Infused™ and A88CBD™ products.”

As a 40-year veteran of the retail food industry, Frank Lazaran brings decades of commercial and c-suite experience in scaling organizations, optimizing operations, and driving innovation in the retail sector. He has a solid track record for delivering operational excellence with balanced growth to companies facing unique challenges and complex situations. He was most recently the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Marsh Supermarkets, Inc., a multi-format regional food retailer based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Under his leadership, he led the company through a successful turnaround. Prior to Marsh, Mr. Lazaran served as the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc., which was a publicly-traded company and one of the largest supermarket chains in the Southeast. He is currently a senior industry partner for the private equity firm, New State Capital, and serves as an advisor to the retail industry through his consulting practice, Galazarano Consulting & Investments.

“Frank has been an invaluable advisor to the board since March 2017. His breadth of experience, deep knowledge of the retail trades, and strong industry relationships have helped shape our brick and mortar strategy. Demand for our growing brands is at an all-time high, and we remain committed to achieving our cash flow profitability goals by fiscal 2021. Having a high-caliber executive like Frank provide valuable strategic and operational insights is extremely beneficial, especially during our current business cycle,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.