The Bitter Housewife Bitters & Soda Expands Distribution

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Bitter Housewife Bitters & Soda will now be widely available across Oregon and Washington states. Point Blank Distributing will be the sole distributor for all of The Bitter Housewife products in Oregon and Crown Pacific Fine Foods will be the sole distributor for all products in Washington.

While their line of bitters has been available across the country, The Bitter Housewife’s ready-to-drink Bitters & Soda has only been available in retail around the Greater Portland area or direct online.

The Bitter Housewife Bitters & Soda is a zero alcohol, zero sugar, sparkling beverage that is part of the trending No and Low Alcohol sets being adopted nationally. By handling initial distribution themselves, the team got a first-hand view of what was working and grew to understand just the type of partner that was needed for this unique beverage.

Crown Pacific is a trusted partner as a current distributor of The Bitter Housewife cocktail bitters. With key specialty grocery accounts like Whole Foods, Met Market, and QFC, Crown Pacific will bring The Bitter Housewife products to the customers who want them.

Point Blank Distributing’s direct store model will help the Bitters & Soda thrive in the company’s backyard of Oregon. As a quick-moving product Bitters & Soda does best with the extra support that Point Blank’s team can give it.

The team at The Bitter Housewife is thrilled to have both partners on board before the holiday season kicks into gear.

About The Bitter Housewife

Inspiring people to make their own choices, starting with what they drink. Whether you choose craft cocktails or mocktails, drinks shouldn’t be intimidating, but they should taste great. At The Bitter Housewife, we use all real ingredients in everything we make, put flavor first, and embrace being bitterly honest.

