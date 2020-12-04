V2O Launches Sparkling Balsamic Water

Oklahoma City – The first consumer packaged sparkling balsamic water has been created and launched by Maggie Peterson, V2O founder and owner, along with her experienced entrepreneurial team. The product is already making a huge splash, with national distribution from KeHE and other regional distribution partners.

The product, V2O, is pronounced vee-two-oh, and is the first sparkling balsamic water to hit the market. It’s part of an emerging ‘functional beverage’ market; entering between Kombucha and standard sparkling water. Bottles are available on select shelves in Oregon, Washington, California, Texas and Oklahoma, with new locations being added daily.

“V2O is refreshingly light and delicious with the added benefits of natural probiotics and antioxidants. Consumers are loving the new option.” Peterson said. “It’s made with the very best, simple ingredients including barrel aged balsamic vinegar sourced from Modena, Italy.”

V2O contains antioxidants and probiotics and is made with the best ingredients, no added sugar, no artificial color or ingredients and zero preservatives. V2O is non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, and has a low glycemic index. It’s flavored with sweet balsamic, giving you the revitalizing benefits of drinking vinegar. Refreshing bubbles tickle your tongue, a nice dose of probiotic ‘mother’ ups the good-for-you quota and our small batches mean the highest quality. At just 40 calories per bottle, V2O is a delicious part of a healthy die.

For more information about V2O contact hello@V2O.life or 405-445-6963 and find it on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest @V2O.life.

For More Information:

https://v2o.life/