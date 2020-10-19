Vertosa Announces New Brand Partnerships for Fall 2020

OAKLAND, Calif.– Vertosa, an innovative hemp and cannabis technology company providing customized emulsion systems for infused products, is proud to announce collaborations with forward-thinking cannabis, beverage and wellness brands to propel new products to market in fall 2020. The variety of new consumer packaged goods, which include THC-infused tonics, wine, cocktails and purpose-driven edibles, showcase the full suite and versatility of Vertosa’s customized emulsion systems, which their team of scientists develop to infuse products that realizes each brand’s distinct desires for flavor, color, texture and bioavailability.

“Between our constantly innovating legacy brand partners and emerging companies making inroads in the cannabis and consumer packaged goods industry as a whole, there is no shortage of high quality infused products for consumers to experience this fall,” said Vertosa CEO Ben Larson. “At Vertosa we are proud to be on the front lines of the hemp and cannabis infusion movement and to show the world the wide and ever-expanding potential of cannabinoids as active ingredients in everything from confections to beverage mixers to energy boosters.”

Vertosa’s October 2020 partnerships and product development initiatives include:

Cann – One the first truly low-dose and ‘sessionable’ cannabis-infused beverages; each Cann is microdosed with a ratio of 2 mg THC to 4 mg CBD, and an on-set time of 10-15 minutes thanks to the customized Vertosa emulsion utilized for the Grapefruit Rosemary flavor. There is zero sugar added and only 9 calories per can.

Good Stuff Tonics – Vertosa teamed up with this new California brand founded by a pair of longtime friends to develop a THC emulsion for flavorful tonics made with real fruit, sans GMOs and additives like Sodium Benzoate. Each potent bottle features precisely 100 mg THC. Flavors available for purchase in dispensaries across California include Lemonade & Strawberry Hibiscus and Raspberry Iced Tea.

Lucent Botanicals – A Bay Area-based wellness company that specializes in purpose-driven CBD products infused by Vertosa, including mints labeled with distinct potential benefits such as Sleep, Pain Relief, Energy and Focus. Products are sold in stores and ship nationwide via online ordering.

SHOKi Beverages, Corp. – A Black and women-owned beverage and lifestyle brand that creates spirit-free, THC-infused cocktails and bar companions featuring all-natural fruit juices and spices. As seen in Esquire magazine, flavors hail from the founders’ travels through West Africa and the Caribbean heritage of their upbringing. Beverage mixers infused by Vertosa (30 mg THC per 12 oz bottle) include Pineapple, and Mint. Good food and drink bring people together, and SHOKi is proud to fit into those joys of life and community. “Though cannabis has amazing wellness properties, SHOKi celebrates it for its unapologetic pleasures,” says co-founder, Tiffany Yarde. Products are now available at select Bay Area locations.

Rickett Brewing – Vertosa has teamed up with Rickett to create cannabis-infused, alcohol-free Cannabis Champagne, with 10 mg THC and just 25 calories per bottle. The bubbly is made with California grapes and California cannabis, a pairing poised to be as classic as Cheech and Chong. Varieties include Jolie Fleur Blanc, which boasts flavor of green apples, pear and melon; and Jolie Fleur Pink, which tastes of tart raspberry. Rickett Brewing’s Cannabis Champagne is available at select dispensaries, consumption lounges and delivery services throughout California.

Viv & Oak – An alcohol-free wine-inspired and cannabis-infused brand made with California grapes typically used in Rosé and Zinfandel. Their newest bottle infused by Vertosa is the Shimmering Scarlett 2:1:1., which contains 50 mg THC, 25 mg CBD and 25 mg THCV. The flavor profile evokes blackberries and plums, while the effect of these three cannabinoids combined is intended to be uplifting and creative, but without the munchies of a typical THC high since THCV can reportedly be used as an appetite suppressant and an energy booster. Viv & Oak’s beverages are available for purchase in California.

These new initiatives follow several successful Vertosa collaborations in the second quarter of 2020, including Artet, the first line cannabis-infused aperitifs; Molly Jones luxury CBD confections; Rhythm CBD Seltzers designed for various functional needs; and WUNDER, sparkling beverages that Vertosa infused with Delta-8 THC.

