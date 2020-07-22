Vertosa Announces New Partnerships in the Cannabis Beverages and Edibles Sectors

Vertosa, an innovative hemp and cannabis technology company providing customized emulsion systems for infused products, is proud to announce new product launches in conjunction with four new brand partnerships for summer 2020: Artet, one of the first brands offering cannabis-infused aperitifs; Molly Jones, fruit-forward CBD confections; Rhythm, CBD Seltzers formulated for various functional needs; and WUNDER, sparkling beverages infused with Delta-8 THC.

“The infused products sector continues to break new ground and Vertosa is excited to be at the forefront by working closely with forward-thinking brands to develop hemp and cannabis beverages and confections that appeal to an array of demographics, wants and needs,” said Vertosa CEO Ben Larson. “Premium infused products continue to stand out, leveraging cannabinoids’ potential as active ingredients that can enhance a variety of sophisticated consumer packaged goods. It’s an innovative and electrifying time for the industry”

Vertosa’s summer 2020 partnerships and product development initiatives include:

Artet – Inspired by fine French and Italian liqueurs, Artet is the first line of non-alcoholic aperitifs infused with cannabis by Vertosa. The brand is currently available in California. Artet’s flavor profile is a blend of floral, herb, and spice notes that is delicious on its own and versatile as the base of a mixed drink. Each serving is a social 2.5 mg THC, making it easy for the uninitiated and habitual consumer to find their preferred pour.

Molly Jones – This luxury brand of CBD confections is now exclusively utilizing Vertosa’s custom-tailored emulsions for their high dose CBD Gumdrops (available in 25 mg and 50 mg doses). Molly Jones’ all-women team, led by Founder Shaina Kerrigan, makes their confections by hand in small batches with natural flavors and organically grown broad-spectrum CBD. Gift boxes featuring fruit forward-flavors are available for nationwide shipping, including the new Lemon-Lavender variety.

Rhythm – Rhythm – Rhythm CBD Seltzers (from Rhythm Beverage Group) is more than a cannabis beverage brand — it’s a bold and bright flavor experience with all-natural recipes meticulously crafted by a musician turned sommelier and a professional chef. The drinks are infused by Vertosa’s advanced emulsion technology to customize dosage, onset time, taste and color. There are currently two varieties themed for different functional needs: Energy and Sleep. All the drinks are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and keto-friendly. They have 5 calories, zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Rhythm CBD Seltzers are now available for pre-order on their website for nationwide shipping.

WUNDER – This new line of cannabis-infused canned sparkling beverages is infused by Vertosa and is the first cannabis beverage on the market to include Delta-8 ((2mg Delta-8 THC per 8oz can), a novel cannabinoid that reportedly offers relaxing effects with a lower psychotropic potency. WUNDER is now offering three flavors (Watermelon Wave, Lemon Ginger Lift, and Blood Orange Bliss), all of which have 60 calories or less (half the calories of beer or wine). And like their infusion partner Vertosa, WUNDER is an active supporter of the Last Prisoner Project, a coalition dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. From July 15-31, WUNDER is taking part in a LPP fundraising campaign: with the purchase of two WUNDER 4-packs, 50 percent of the proceeds will benefit LPP. WUNDER will be available exclusively at The Apothecarium California dispensary locations beginning this month

These four new initiatives follow several successful Vertosa collaborations in the first quarter of 2020, including the THC sparkling beverage line Calexo; hemp-CBD infused cold brew coffee from Caliva; the first ever CBD sensual care products by CC Wellness; and a custom development partnership with Resonate Blends.

