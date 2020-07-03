Vita Coco Announces 2021 Launch for Boosted Line With MCTs

NEW YORK — Leading coconut water brand Vita Coco is debuting a new line of functional coconut water with MCT next spring.

Vita Coco Boosted blends coconut water, coconut cream, coconut MCT oil, B vitamins and tea extract to give consumers a new, modern way to get their fix of all-day energy, without the jitters or crash. The new product will be available in three, delicious cafe flavors – Vanilla Latte, Coconut Chocolate and Chai – with 40 milligrams of caffeine and less than 5g of sugar per drink. Unlike other MCT drinks on the market,Vita Coco Boosted has no added sugar or added sweeteners.

As consumers continue to seek out holistic ways to increase their energy and focus, Vita Coco is leveraging energy-boosting coconut MCT oil to create a coconut water beverage that meets consumers’ needs.

“We’re always looking to find new innovative ways to leverage the goodness of coconuts to provide consumers with relevant products. We all need more energy and focus now more than ever, and the launch of Boosted could not be better timed,” said Michael Kirban, co-founder and CEO of Vita Coco. “MCT as a functional ingredient is growing rapidly, and our unique combination of coconut water with coconut MCT oil offers consumers an accessible, versatile product that can be enjoyed as a sidekick to your coffee, an addition to your smoothie or any time you need a pick-me-up.”

Vita Coco Boosted will launch regionally and will be available for $3.29 for a16.9-oz bottlein select retail stores and on Amazon in March 2021.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes sparkling coconut water, coconut milk, coconut oil, and MCT oil. Vita Coco was co-founded in 2004 by CEO Mike Kirban and Ira Liran and is a part of All Market Inc., one of the world’s largest privately-owned better-for-you portfolio beverage companies. For more information, please visitvitacoco.com.

ABOUT ALL MARKET INC.

All Market Inc. (AMI) was co-founded in 2004 by CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, its brands include the leading coconut water beverage Vita Coco and clean energy beverage, Runa and sustainable enhanced water Ever & Ever. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, AMI is poised to become the leading global better-for-you-beverage portfolio. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com orruna.com.

