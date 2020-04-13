WATCH: Califia CEO Greg Steltenpohl Talks Investment, Market Dynamics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just two months after the U.S. food industry saw overall deal activity rise 8.7% over the 12-month average in February, the world now looks like a very different place. Even as governments are still working to overcome the immediate crisis at hand, the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic is already generating deep apprehension amongst business leaders. The combination of extended civic lockdowns, grim unemployment statistics and economic contraction has created a foreboding atmosphere for potential investors, despite a number of rising brands in emerging categories putting up some of their best sales numbers ever.

To gain some perspective on both the current situation and the road ahead, BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero sat down with Greg Steltenpohl, co-founder and CEO of Califia Farms, on a video call to discuss his thoughts on the how both investors and brands may be considering the current and post-COVID market landscape. Along with sharing his insights on specific challenges for brands — including managing in-progress product R&D and gauging ability to make financial commitments — Steltenpohl also offers his take on how shifting economic and health priorities will affect both consumer and corporate behavior over the coming months.