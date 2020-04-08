WATCH: Max Baumann on Merchandising During A Crisis

As the COVID-19 outbreak has gripped the world, grocery stores have become more essential than ever. And as retailers grapple with the unprecedented challenges in workflow, safety and demand, the role of merchandisers and in-store sales support has been forced to adapt and change along with conditions on the ground.

Earlier this week, BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero sat down with Max Baumann, CEO and founder of food and beverage merchandising agency Basemakers, to discuss what his team is seeing and experiencing at grocery stores across the country, offering insight on a range of topics including how brands can best support their retail partners during the crisis, managing employee safety, how to manage crucial out-of-stock challenges and how the current pandemic will have long-term implications on grocery merchandising.