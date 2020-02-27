Waterloo Sparkling Water Announces Blueberry Flavor

AUSTIN, Texas– Waterloo Sparkling Water, an Austin-based company with a commitment to refreshment, is excited to announce the latest addition to their line of fruit-inspired sparkling waters: Blueberry! Waterloo Blueberry delights with the sweet fragrance and taste of fresh ripe blueberries, a flavor that very few sparkling water brands have attempted. Knowing this, Waterloo set out to create the most delicious blueberry refreshment consumers have ever tasted – bringing a unique flavor to the category that does not disappoint.

Waterloo’s promise to create the richest, most authentic and flavor-forward tastes in the industry was apparent as the brand’s in-house flavor development team worked to perfect the blueberry sparkling water. The final result is an upfront balance of bright, fruity notes and refreshing true-to-fruit finish that tastes amazing and exemplifies Waterloo’s pride in innovation and full flavor profiles. Plus, the drink fits well in any healthy lifestyle, as it’s a calorie-free indulgence perfect for the entire family.

Speaking to Waterloo’s inspiration behind developing the new flavor, Jason Shiver, Waterloo’s CEO said “consistent with Waterloo’s history of unique flavors that don’t necessarily travel down the middle of the main street of sparkling water, we are pleased to announce blueberry as the newest addition to our family. The blueberry launch is a combination of cutting-edge flavor and taste, fitting perfectly into the growing Waterloo portfolio and meeting the needs of consumers looking for variety in their beverage selections.” Shiver continues, “We know taste is the most important factor for consumers trying a new sparkling water, which was at the forefront of our mind throughout the development process. Blueberry was predicted to be flavor of the year in 2020, and we deliver in a way only Waterloo can!”

Waterloo Blueberry will be available at select Target and Kroger locations nation-wide starting in April 2020.

In 2017, after recognizing that consumers were seeking, but not finding, healthy, authentic, transparent and better-for-them beverage choices, that tasted great, the team dared to challenge expectation and launched Waterloo Sparkling. A rebel at heart, Waterloo has been breaking the mold since day one and is driven by its cofounder’s firsthand knowledge of the importance of food and beverage choices. The Austin-based brand is a BOLD take on sparkling water, making its mark by focusing on fruit-inspired flavor & aroma and delivering a much richer, more authentic taste. Waterloo is made with Non-GMO Project verified and Whole 30 Approved flavors, free of calories, sodium, sugar, & artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of their fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans, made with BPA-free liners.